Así se vivió la donatón animal en Cali que beneficiará a cinco mil mascotas

Once toneladas de alimentos se recogieron durante la jornada de la que participaron más de 30 fundaciones del Valle para ayudar a los animales desprotegidos del departamento.

260081_Donatón Animal. Foto: Daniel Téllez.
Donatón Animal. Foto: Daniel Téllez.

260082_Donatón Animal. Foto: Daniel Téllez.
Donatón Animal. Foto: Daniel Téllez.

260083_Donatón Animal. Foto: Daniel Téllez.
Donatón Animal. Foto: Daniel Téllez.

260084_Donatón Animal. Foto: Daniel Téllez.
Donatón Animal. Foto: Daniel Téllez.

260087_Donatón Animal. Foto: Daniel Téllez.
Donatón Animal. Foto: Daniel Téllez.

260088_Donatón Animal. Foto: Daniel Téllez.
Donatón Animal. Foto: Daniel Téllez.

260089_Donatón Animal. Foto: Daniel Téllez.
Donatón Animal. Foto: Daniel Téllez.

260090_Donatón Animal. Foto: Daniel Téllez.
Donatón Animal. Foto: Daniel Téllez.

260091_Donatón Animal. Foto: Daniel Téllez.
Donatón Animal. Foto: Daniel Téllez.

260092_Donatón Animal. Foto: Daniel Téllez.
Donatón Animal. Foto: Daniel Téllez.

260093_Donatón Animal. Foto: Daniel Téllez.
Donatón Animal. Foto: Daniel Téllez.

260094_Donatón Animal. Foto: Daniel Téllez.
Donatón Animal. Foto: Daniel Téllez.
Por: Redacción BLU Radio
Actualizado: agosto 22, 2016 03:54 PM
