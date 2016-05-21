Publicidad

Deportes  /  Celebran los campeones en Italia, Inglaterra y Alemania

Celebran los campeones en Italia, Inglaterra y Alemania

Los equipos que se consagraron campeones de sus copas este fin de semana, transmitieron la alegría vivida tras bambalinas a través de sus redes sociales.

131925_Foto: Twitter Manchester United ‏@ManUtd
1 of 16

Foto: Twitter Manchester United ‏@ManUtd

131924_Foto: Twitter Manchester United ‏@ManUtd
2 of 16

Foto: Twitter Manchester United ‏@ManUtd

131927_Foto: Twitter Manchester United ‏@ManUtd
3 of 16

Foto: Twitter Manchester United ‏@ManUtd

131928_Foto: Twitter Manchester United ‏@ManUtd
4 of 16

Foto: Twitter Manchester United ‏@ManUtd

131929_Foto: Twitter Manchester United ‏@ManUtd
5 of 16

Foto: Twitter Manchester United ‏@ManUtd

131930_Foto: Twitter JuventusFC ‏@juventusfc
6 of 16

Foto: Twitter JuventusFC ‏@juventusfc

131931_Foto: Twitter JuventusFC ‏@juventusfc
7 of 16

Foto: Twitter JuventusFC ‏@juventusfc

131932_Foto: Twitter JuventusFC ‏@juventusfc
8 of 16

Foto: Twitter JuventusFC ‏@juventusfc

131933_Foto: Twitter JuventusFC ‏@juventusfc
9 of 16

Foto: Twitter JuventusFC ‏@juventusfc

131934_Foto: Twitter JuventusFC ‏@juventusfc
10 of 16

Foto: Twitter JuventusFC ‏@juventusfc

131935_Foto: Twitter FC Bayern München ‏@FCBayern
11 of 16

Foto: Twitter FC Bayern München ‏@FCBayern

131936_Foto: Twitter FC Bayern München ‏@FCBayern
12 of 16

Foto: Twitter FC Bayern München ‏@FCBayern

131937_Foto: Twitter FC Bayern München ‏@FCBayern
13 of 16

Foto: Twitter FC Bayern München ‏@FCBayern

131938_Foto: Twitter FC Bayern München ‏@FCBayern
14 of 16

Foto: Twitter FC Bayern München ‏@FCBayern

131939_Foto: Twitter Edi Cavani Official ‏@ECavaniOfficial
15 of 16

Foto: Twitter Edi Cavani Official ‏@ECavaniOfficial

131940_Foto: Twitter Anne Hidalgo ‏@Anne_Hidalgo
16 of 16

Foto: Twitter Anne Hidalgo ‏@Anne_Hidalgo
Por: Redacción BLU Radio
|
Actualizado: mayo 21, 2016 07:08 PM

El Manchester ganando 1-2 ante el Cristal Palace, campeón de la FA Cup; el triunfo de la Juventus 0-1 ante el Milán, la despedida de Pep Guardiola llevando a las vitrinas de su equipo una nueva Copa de Alemania y el PSG en francia. 

