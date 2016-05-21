Celebran los campeones en Italia, Inglaterra y Alemania

Foto: Twitter Manchester United @ManUtd
Foto: Twitter Manchester United @ManUtd
Foto: Twitter Manchester United @ManUtd
Foto: Twitter Manchester United @ManUtd
Foto: Twitter Manchester United @ManUtd
Foto: Twitter JuventusFC @juventusfc
Foto: Twitter JuventusFC @juventusfc
Foto: Twitter JuventusFC @juventusfc
Foto: Twitter JuventusFC @juventusfc
Foto: Twitter JuventusFC @juventusfc
Foto: Twitter FC Bayern München @FCBayern
Foto: Twitter FC Bayern München @FCBayern
Foto: Twitter FC Bayern München @FCBayern
Foto: Twitter FC Bayern München @FCBayern
Foto: Twitter Edi Cavani Official @ECavaniOfficial
Foto: Twitter Anne Hidalgo @Anne_Hidalgo
El Manchester ganando 1-2 ante el Cristal Palace, campeón de la FA Cup; el triunfo de la Juventus 0-1 ante el Milán, la despedida de Pep Guardiola llevando a las vitrinas de su equipo una nueva Copa de Alemania y el PSG en francia.