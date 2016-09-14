David Ospina, foco de elogios en la prensa inglesa tras su partido en Champions

De crucial y heroico calificó el diario
Arsene Wenger hails David Ospina after Arsenal keeper’s heroics against PSG https://t.co/zRzmpGmjDe pic.twitter.com/n0WUTIPSsv— The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) September 14, 2016
Entretanto,
Match report on PSG 1 Arsenal 1. The gamble becomes stroke of genius https://t.co/5IBeQxX3S6— John Cross (@johncrossmirror) September 13, 2016
Por su parte,
Wrote a little bit on Cech, Ospina, stats, and having two 'world class' goalkeepers...https://t.co/15Y0uuCHjV— Jonny Singer (@Jonny_Singer) September 14, 2016
El Arsenal empató 1-1 en su visita al París Saint-Germain, este martes en el inicio de la Liga de Campeones, en un duelo en el que el uruguayo Edinson Cavani marcó para los locales pero luego se topó con el arquero colombiano visitante David Ospina, imperial en la capital francesa. (Video: