David Ospina, foco de elogios en la prensa inglesa tras su partido en Champions

El arquero colombiano tuvo una brillante actuación en el juego frente a Paris Saint-Germain.

267878_David Ospina. Foto: AFP
David Ospina. Foto: AFP
Por: Redacción BLU Radio
 /  AFP
|
Actualizado: septiembre 14, 2016 08:09 AM

De crucial y heroico calificó el diario The Sun el juego de David Ospina, que en varias oportunidades salvó a su equipo de la caída de la valla. (Vea acá también:  Gary Lineker criticó titularidad de David Ospina, pero luego le tocó retractarse ).

 

Entretanto,  Mirror aseguró que la desconcertante elección de Ospina como titular resultó ser una jugada “genial” para el Arsenal.

 

Por su parte, DailyMail dice que Ospina fue el artífice de que el Arsenal consiguiera ganar un punto frente al conjunto francés y se pregunta si el arquero colombiano está listo para desafiar a Cech en la titularidad de los ‘gunners’.

 

 

El Arsenal empató 1-1 en su visita al París Saint-Germain, este martes en el inicio de la Liga de Campeones, en un duelo en el que el uruguayo Edinson Cavani marcó para los locales pero luego se topó con el arquero colombiano visitante David Ospina, imperial en la capital francesa. (Video:  ¡Inmenso! David Ospina se luce al evitar gol olímpico de Di María ).

