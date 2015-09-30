Delfín honesto devolvió celular que cayó en el mar

Actualizado: abril 29, 2016 08:55 PM
La reconocida modelo Teressa Cee, se encontraba paseando en Bahamas visitando los delfines, cuando accidentalmente su celular cayó al mar, ante la tristeza por la pérdida del equipo, tuvo una agradable sorpresa cuando uno de los delfines salió a flote con el celular en la boca, con la intención de devolvérselo.
El video fue publicado por la modelo en su cuenta de Facebook y ha alcanzado más de 2 millones de reproducciones.
True Story: While in the Bahamas, I had the opportunity to go swimming with dolphins on #BlueLagoonIsland. We were filming on this floating platform in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. So, against a my better judgment I asked someone to hold my phone for me and he accidentally dropped my phone into water and it sank to the bottom. Cacique, the dolphin, actually retrieved my phone and brought it back up to me. Cutest thing ever! #Unbelievable #Bahamas #DolphinEncounter Posted by Teressa Cee on Lunes, 21 de septiembre de 2015
https://www.facebook.com/teressaceee/videos/709868652476961/
