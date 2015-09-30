Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Tendencias:
Incendio en Barranquilla
Salt Bae
Historias
Logo principal Blu
Reciba notificaciones de Blu Radio para tener las principales noticias de Colombia y el mundo.
Activar
No activar

Publicidad

Blu Radio  /  Deportes  /  Fútbol  /  Delfín honesto devolvió celular que cayó en el mar

Delfín honesto devolvió celular que cayó en el mar

La reconocida modelo Teressa Cee, se encontraba paseando en Bahamas visitando los delfines, cuando accidentalmente su celular cayó al mar, ante la tristeza...

10578_franz
franz
Foto: Captura Facebook Teressa Cee
Por: Redacción BLU Radio
|
Actualizado: abril 29, 2016 08:55 PM

La reconocida modelo Teressa Cee, se encontraba paseando en Bahamas visitando los delfines, cuando accidentalmente su celular cayó al mar, ante la tristeza por la pérdida del equipo, tuvo una agradable sorpresa cuando uno de los delfines salió a flote con el celular en la boca, con la intención de devolvérselo.

 

Publicidad

El video fue publicado por la modelo en su cuenta de Facebook y ha alcanzado más de 2 millones de reproducciones.

 

 

 

True Story: While in the Bahamas, I had the opportunity to go swimming with dolphins on #BlueLagoonIsland. We were filming on this floating platform in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. So, against a my better judgment I asked someone to hold my phone for me and he accidentally dropped my phone into water and it sank to the bottom. Cacique, the dolphin, actually retrieved my phone and brought it back up to me. Cutest thing ever! #Unbelievable #Bahamas #DolphinEncounter Posted by Teressa Cee on Lunes, 21 de septiembre de 2015
https://www.facebook.com/teressaceee/videos/709868652476961/

Publicidad

 

✔️ Síganos en Google Noticias con toda la información de Colombia y el mundo. ✔️ Síganos en Google Noticias con toda la información de Colombia y el mundo.