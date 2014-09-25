Publicidad

Blu Radio  /  Humor  /  ‘Obama’: “I’m a botox president”; “Soy un hombre de temple”

‘Obama’: “I’m a botox president”; “Soy un hombre de temple”

Este es el discurso del presidente ‘Obama’, de Voz Populi, y traducido por el ex vicepresidente ‘Angelino’, sobre la nueva guerra contra los extremistas...

tmp_1599671455372.jpg
Por: Redacción BLU Radio
|
Actualizado: abril 29, 2016 01:43 AM

del Estado Islámico.

 

OBAMA: Hello invertion Interbolsa…

 

ANGELINO: ¿Qué más pelados?

OBAMA: With the Islamic State I am Tom y Jerry…

ANGELINO: Como con el Estado Islámico estamos como perros y gatos…

 

OBAMA: All that ¡Bom, Bom, Bum!

ANGELINO: Todo eso lo bombardearemos.

OBAMA: Will not be Súper Bónder

 

ANGELINO: No va a quedar ni el pegote.

OBAMA: Alone Chukys and Max Stells.

ANGELINO: Sólo dejaré muñecos.

 

OBAMA: We will end with Chicholina Room…

ANGELINO: Vamos a acabar hasta con el nido de la perra.

OBAMA: I know that won prize Steven Wónder.…

 

ANGELINO: Yo sé que me gané un premio “NO-VE-ÉL”

OBAMA: But i care Kinder Joy.

ANGELINO: Pero eso me vale huevo…

 

OBAMA: I will continue Borojó…

ANGELINO: Seguiré más firme que nunca.

OBAMA: Because i am a Santos President Bótox.

 

ANGELINO: Porque soy un hombre de temple.

OBAMA: Thanks to every people that Amparo Grisales.

ANGELINO: Gracias a la gente que “ES – CUCHA”

 

OBAMA: I leave but not before telling them that I appreciate. It was a pleasure to have converse with you.

ANGELINO: !Hum!  !Que Chao!

