‘Obama’: “I’m a botox president”; “Soy un hombre de temple”

del Estado Islámico.

Publicidad

OBAMA: Hello invertion Interbolsa…

ANGELINO: ¿Qué más pelados?

Publicidad

OBAMA: With the Islamic State I am Tom y Jerry…

Publicidad

ANGELINO: Como con el Estado Islámico estamos como perros y gatos…

OBAMA: All that ¡Bom, Bom, Bum!

Publicidad

ANGELINO: Todo eso lo bombardearemos.

Publicidad

OBAMA: Will not be Súper Bónder

ANGELINO: No va a quedar ni el pegote.

Publicidad

OBAMA: Alone Chukys and Max Stells.

Publicidad

ANGELINO: Sólo dejaré muñecos.

OBAMA: We will end with Chicholina Room…

Publicidad

ANGELINO: Vamos a acabar hasta con el nido de la perra.

Publicidad

OBAMA: I know that won prize Steven Wónder.…

ANGELINO: Yo sé que me gané un premio “NO-VE-ÉL”

Publicidad

OBAMA: But i care Kinder Joy.

Publicidad

ANGELINO: Pero eso me vale huevo…

OBAMA: I will continue Borojó…

Publicidad

ANGELINO: Seguiré más firme que nunca.

Publicidad

OBAMA: Because i am a Santos President Bótox.

ANGELINO: Porque soy un hombre de temple.

Publicidad

OBAMA: Thanks to every people that Amparo Grisales.

Publicidad

ANGELINO: Gracias a la gente que “ES – CUCHA”

OBAMA: I leave but not before telling them that I appreciate. It was a pleasure to have converse with you.

Publicidad

ANGELINO: !Hum! !Que Chao!