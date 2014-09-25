‘Obama’: “I’m a botox president”; “Soy un hombre de temple”

del Estado Islámico.
OBAMA: Hello invertion Interbolsa…
ANGELINO: ¿Qué más pelados?
OBAMA: With the Islamic State I am Tom y Jerry…
ANGELINO: Como con el Estado Islámico estamos como perros y gatos…
OBAMA: All that ¡Bom, Bom, Bum!
ANGELINO: Todo eso lo bombardearemos.
OBAMA: Will not be Súper Bónder
ANGELINO: No va a quedar ni el pegote.
OBAMA: Alone Chukys and Max Stells.
ANGELINO: Sólo dejaré muñecos.
OBAMA: We will end with Chicholina Room…
ANGELINO: Vamos a acabar hasta con el nido de la perra.
OBAMA: I know that won prize Steven Wónder.…
ANGELINO: Yo sé que me gané un premio “NO-VE-ÉL”
OBAMA: But i care Kinder Joy.
ANGELINO: Pero eso me vale huevo…
OBAMA: I will continue Borojó…
ANGELINO: Seguiré más firme que nunca.
OBAMA: Because i am a Santos President Bótox.
ANGELINO: Porque soy un hombre de temple.
OBAMA: Thanks to every people that Amparo Grisales.
ANGELINO: Gracias a la gente que “ES – CUCHA”
OBAMA: I leave but not before telling them that I appreciate. It was a pleasure to have converse with you.
ANGELINO: !Hum! !Que Chao!
