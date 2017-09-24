El perro que insiste en compartir su hueso con su propio reflejo en un espejo

En un video viral se ve a un perro al frente de un espejo tratando de compartir un hueso con su propio reflejo y sigue insistiendo tras no recibir ninguna respuesta.
Publicidad
El video de Eric Smith, dueño del animal, dura 25 segundos, ya tiene más de 69.000 retweets y 174.000 ‘me gusta’.
Lea también:
Publicidad
Seguido del tweet del video, el usuario publicó una foto del perro frente al espejo donde se le ve una cara muy alegre por “su nuevo amigo”.
Publicidad
I don't think any of you understand just how pure corgis are.— Eric Smith (@ericsmithrocks) September 8, 2017
He keeps trying to share that bone with his reflection in our closet mirrors. pic.twitter.com/8d8DyKcL0y
"I'm sharing with my friend!"— Eric Smith (@ericsmithrocks) September 8, 2017
Oh my God this face. pic.twitter.com/n3ArfRrEpg
Publicidad
Publicidad