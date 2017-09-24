Publicidad

El perro que insiste en compartir su hueso con su propio reflejo en un espejo

El perro que insiste en compartir su hueso con su propio reflejo en un espejo

Eric Smith, escritor y dueño del perro, volvió viral el video en su cuenta de Twitter.

Por: Redacción BLU Radio
|
Actualizado: septiembre 24, 2017 02:36 PM

En un video viral se ve a un perro al frente de un espejo tratando de compartir un hueso con su propio reflejo y sigue insistiendo tras no recibir ninguna respuesta.

 

El video de Eric Smith, dueño del animal, dura 25 segundos, ya tiene más de 69.000 retweets y 174.000 ‘me gusta’.

 

Seguido del tweet del video, el usuario publicó una foto del perro frente al espejo donde se le ve una cara muy alegre por “su nuevo amigo”.

 

