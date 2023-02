El terremoto en Turquía acabó con 14 siglos de historia en la ciudad de Antioquía

"

La cruz blanca que había en el techo cayó en medio de las piedras y tablas de madera que estaban en el piso

People walk across the rubble of collapsed building following two massive back-to-back earthquakes that affected both Turkey and Syria earlier in the week, in Antakiya, Hatay province, southern Turkey on February 10, 2023. - Rescuers pulled out children on February 10, 2023, from the rubble of the Turkey-Syria earthquake that struck on February 6, 2023, as the toll approached 23,000 and a winter freeze compounded the suffering for nearly one million people estimated to be in urgent need of food. (Photo by Yasin AKGUL / AFP)