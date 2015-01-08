Donald Trump cuestiona prohibición de armas en París tras ataque a Charlie Hebdo

El multimillonario
Primero escribió:
If the people so violently shot down in Paris had guns, at least they would have had a fighting chance.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2015
(Si la gente tan violentamente abatida en París hubiera tenido armas, al menos habría tenido la oportunidad de pelear)”.
Después, envió otro tuit diciendo: “¿No es interesante que la tragedia de París tuviera lugar en uno de los países con los más estrictos controles de armas en el mundo?
Isn’t it interesting that the tragedy in Paris took place in one of the toughest gun control countries in the world?— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2015
Finalmente, dijo que “cuando las armas están fuera de la ley, sólo aquellos que están fuera de la ley tendrán armas”.
Remember, when guns are outlawed, only outlaws will have guns!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2015