Donald Trump cuestiona prohibición de armas en París tras ataque a Charlie Hebdo

El multimillonario Donald Trump generó polémica al enviar en Twitter una serie de mensajes en los que cuestiona la prohibición de armas en París, con...

Por: Redacción BLU Radio
El multimillonario Donald Trump generó polémica al enviar en Twitter una serie de mensajes en los que cuestiona la prohibición de armas en París, con lo que aduciría a eso la masacre de 12 personas en el ataque al semanario Charlie Hebdo .

 

Primero escribió:

 

 

(Si la gente tan violentamente abatida en París hubiera tenido armas, al menos habría tenido la oportunidad de pelear)”.

 

Después, envió otro tuit diciendo: “¿No es interesante que la tragedia de París tuviera lugar en uno de los países con los más estrictos controles de armas en el mundo? 

 

 

Finalmente, dijo que “cuando las armas están fuera de la ley, sólo aquellos que están fuera de la ley tendrán armas”.

 

✔️ Síganos en Google Noticias con toda la información de Colombia y el mundo. ✔️ Síganos en Google Noticias con toda la información de Colombia y el mundo.