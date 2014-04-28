Esta es la canción que Demi Lovato dedicó a un colombiano que la conquistó

La artista cuenta la historia de un hombre que conoció en Colombia que la conquistó.

Publicidad

Besame Mucho

One time in South America

Publicidad

Met a boy in Colombia

Couldn’t understand a word he said

Publicidad

So he took my hand instead

It was late as we ignored the time

Now I can’t get this stranger off my mind

I think about him when I wear this dress

Publicidad

I still smell him in my hair

Publicidad

Was it that him making you sweat

Was it the beat of the drum on my heart and my chest

Eres muy bonita y sed

Publicidad

No puedo esperar a verte otra vez

I can't wait till I see you again

Publicidad

Bésame mucho princesa

And then we dance

He said, bésame mucho, he kisses my head and we dance

Publicidad

It was time for me to say goodbye

Publicidad

Couldn’t stand to look him in the eye

Would’ve kissed him if I had the time

Could’ve have sworn it was on his mind

Was it his lips, the way he moves his ways

Publicidad

Hands on my hips,

Oh just a look of desire on his face