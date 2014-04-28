Esta es la canción que Demi Lovato dedicó a un colombiano que la conquistó

La artista cuenta la historia de un hombre que conoció en Colombia que la conquistó.
Besame Mucho
One time in South America
Met a boy in Colombia
Couldn’t understand a word he said
So he took my hand instead
It was late as we ignored the time
Now I can’t get this stranger off my mind
I think about him when I wear this dress
I still smell him in my hair
Was it that him making you sweat
Was it the beat of the drum on my heart and my chest
Eres muy bonita y sed
No puedo esperar a verte otra vez
I can't wait till I see you again
Bésame mucho princesa
And then we dance
He said, bésame mucho, he kisses my head and we dance
It was time for me to say goodbye
Couldn’t stand to look him in the eye
Would’ve kissed him if I had the time
Could’ve have sworn it was on his mind
Was it his lips, the way he moves his ways
Hands on my hips,
Oh just a look of desire on his face
