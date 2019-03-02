Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Tendencias:
Pico y placa en Bogotá
Brasil
Plan retorno
Protestas en Perú
Historias
Logo principal Blu
Reciba notificaciones de Blu Radio para tener las principales noticias de Colombia y el mundo.
Activar
No activar

Publicidad

Blu Radio  /  Sociedad  /  ¿Desperdiciar comida para burlarse de bebés? Así es un nuevo reto viral en redes

¿Desperdiciar comida para burlarse de bebés? Así es un nuevo reto viral en redes

'Cheesed challenge' es el nombre que recibe este controversial desafío.

328898_BLU Radio, 'Cheesed challenge' / Foto: Twitter @LaGr4nSenora
BLU Radio, 'Cheesed challenge' / Foto: Twitter @LaGr4nSenora
Por: Redacción BLU Radio
|
Actualizado: marzo 02, 2019 12:39 PM

El pasado 28 de febrero, según informo el diario El País, un usuario publicó un vídeo en que le lanzaba una tajada de queso a su hermano menor, junto al mensaje “he queseado a mi hermanito”.

Luego de algunas horas, y de volverse viral por redes sociales, el video fue replicado por otros usuarios, padres o familiares de bebés, usando el #cheesedchallenge, lo que ha provocado todo tipo de reacciones por parte de los internautas.
 

Publicidad

 

 

Publicidad

 

Publicidad

Vea también:  Alerta en México por reto viral que incita a prenderse fuego

 

 

Publicidad

 

Por otro lado, también algunos se le midieron hacer el challenge incluso con animales.
 

Publicidad

 

 

Publicidad

 

Publicidad

 

Relacionados

Blu Radio

Viral

Redes sociales

✔️ Síganos en Google Noticias con toda la información de Colombia y el mundo. ✔️ Síganos en Google Noticias con toda la información de Colombia y el mundo.