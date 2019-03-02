¿Desperdiciar comida para burlarse de bebés? Así es un nuevo reto viral en redes

El pasado 28 de febrero, según informo el diario El País, un usuario publicó un vídeo en que le lanzaba una tajada de queso a su hermano menor, junto al mensaje “he queseado a mi hermanito”.
Luego de algunas horas, y de volverse viral por redes sociales, el video fue replicado por otros usuarios, padres o familiares de bebés, usando el #cheesedchallenge, lo que ha provocado todo tipo de reacciones por parte de los internautas.
JAJAJAJAJAJAJAJ ME VOY IR AL INFIERNO pic.twitter.com/sMtB6gtUfw— 𝕭 𝖆 𝖗 𝖗 𝖆 𝖌 𝖆 𝖓 (@LaGr4nSenora) March 1, 2019
Por otro lado, también algunos se le midieron hacer el challenge incluso con animales.
Oye @TeamQuesoGG 🧀 a mí el #CheeseFace no me funciona 🤷🤷 pic.twitter.com/8anl5UwXka— 🎓 Eisen (@Eisenheim_CR) March 1, 2019
Thank you #cheesechallenge My kids threw cheese slices at each other all morning, my daughter threw a slice of cheddar at the cat, and there are little pieces of cheese all over my kitchen. And now I’m out of sliced cheese. The good kind too, not processed. pic.twitter.com/5DmYPEs1iE— calendula grower (@calendula_3) March 2, 2019
