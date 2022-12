Después de 197 días, nave tripulada rusa Soyuz MS-09 vuelve del espacio

In Case You Missed It: Earlier today, three @Space_Station crew members returned to Earth, safely landing at 12:02am ET. @AstroSerena, @Astro_Alex, and Sergey Prokopyev spent 197 days in space where they circled the globe 3,152 times. Learn more: https://t.co/P06YORg97P pic.twitter.com/IrxauwiW9N