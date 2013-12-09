Publicidad

Tecnología  /  Estos son los ganadores de los VGX, los Oscar de los videojuegos

Estos son los ganadores de los VGX, los Oscar de los videojuegos

Los VGX 2013, anteriormente llamados Video Games Awards, presentaron a los ganadores en las diferentes categorías nominadas con los títulos más destacados...

Por: Redacción BLU Radio
|
Actualizado: abril 28, 2016 11:25 AM

del presente año.

 

A continuación, el listado de los títulos que participaron en todas las categorías:

 

Juego del Año

Grand Theft Auto V

Estudio del año

Naughty Dog

 

Juego más esperado

Titanfall

Mejor shooter

BioShock Infinite

 

Mejor juego independiente

Gone Home

Mejor juego de acción/aventura

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag

 

Mejor juego deportivo

NBA 2K14

Mejor RPG

Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch

 

Mejor juego de lucha

Injustice: Gods Among Us

Mejor juego de conducción

Forza Motorsport 5

 

Mejor contenido descargable

Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon

Mejor juego de Xbox

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

 

Mejor juego de PlayStation

The Last of Us

Mejor juego de Nintendo

Super Mario 3D World

 

Mejor juego de PC

Gone Home

Mejor juego para portátiles

The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds

 

Mejor juego para móviles

Plants vs. Zombies 2: It’s About Time

Mejor juego casual

Animal Crossing: New Leaf

 

Mejor actor de voz

Troy Baker (como Joel en The Last of Us)

Mejor actriz de voz

Ashley Johnson (como Ellie en The Last of Us)

 

Mejor banda sonora

Grand Theft Auto V

Mejor canción en un juego

 “Will the Circle be Unbroken” interpretada por Courtnee Draper & Troy Baker (BioShock Infinite)

