Estos son los ganadores de los VGX, los Oscar de los videojuegos

A continuación, el listado de los títulos que participaron en todas las categorías:

Juego del Año

Grand Theft Auto V

Estudio del año

Naughty Dog

Juego más esperado

Titanfall

Mejor shooter

BioShock Infinite

Mejor juego independiente

Gone Home

Mejor juego de acción/aventura

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag

Mejor juego deportivo

NBA 2K14

Mejor RPG

Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch

Mejor juego de lucha

Injustice: Gods Among Us

Mejor juego de conducción

Forza Motorsport 5

Mejor contenido descargable

Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon

Mejor juego de Xbox

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

Mejor juego de PlayStation

The Last of Us

Mejor juego de Nintendo

Super Mario 3D World

Mejor juego de PC

Gone Home

Mejor juego para portátiles

The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds

Mejor juego para móviles

Plants vs. Zombies 2: It’s About Time

Mejor juego casual

Animal Crossing: New Leaf

Mejor actor de voz

Troy Baker (como Joel en The Last of Us)

Mejor actriz de voz

Ashley Johnson (como Ellie en The Last of Us)

Mejor banda sonora

Grand Theft Auto V

Mejor canción en un juego

“Will the Circle be Unbroken” interpretada por Courtnee Draper & Troy Baker (BioShock Infinite)