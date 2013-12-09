Estos son los ganadores de los VGX, los Oscar de los videojuegos

del presente año.
A continuación, el listado de los títulos que participaron en todas las categorías:
Juego del Año
Grand Theft Auto V
Estudio del año
Naughty Dog
Juego más esperado
Titanfall
Mejor shooter
BioShock Infinite
Mejor juego independiente
Gone Home
Mejor juego de acción/aventura
Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag
Mejor juego deportivo
NBA 2K14
Mejor RPG
Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch
Mejor juego de lucha
Injustice: Gods Among Us
Mejor juego de conducción
Forza Motorsport 5
Mejor contenido descargable
Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon
Mejor juego de Xbox
Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
Mejor juego de PlayStation
The Last of Us
Mejor juego de Nintendo
Super Mario 3D World
Mejor juego de PC
Gone Home
Mejor juego para portátiles
The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds
Mejor juego para móviles
Plants vs. Zombies 2: It’s About Time
Mejor juego casual
Animal Crossing: New Leaf
Mejor actor de voz
Troy Baker (como Joel en The Last of Us)
Mejor actriz de voz
Ashley Johnson (como Ellie en The Last of Us)
Mejor banda sonora
Grand Theft Auto V
Mejor canción en un juego
“Will the Circle be Unbroken” interpretada por Courtnee Draper & Troy Baker (BioShock Infinite)