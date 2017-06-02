Publicidad

Blu Radio  /  Tecnología  /  Fotos: El momento en que astronautas ruso y francés aterrizan en Kazajistán

Fotos: El momento en que astronautas ruso y francés aterrizan en Kazajistán

El astronauta francés Thomas Pesquet y el ruso Oleg Novitski aterrizaron el viernes a las 14H10 GMT en las estepas de Kazajistán, según imágenes difundidas en directo por la Agencia Espacial Europea (ESA).

285273_Foto: Twitter @esa
Foto: Twitter @esa
Por: Redacción BLU Radio
|
Actualizado: junio 02, 2017 09:38 AM

Provenientes de la Estación Espacial Internacional (ISS), donde permanecieron 200 días, la cápsula de los astronautas aterrizó sin percances, a una velocidad de 5 km/h.

