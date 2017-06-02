Fotos: El momento en que astronautas ruso y francés aterrizan en Kazajistán

Actualizado: junio 02, 2017 09:38 AM
Provenientes de la Estación Espacial Internacional (ISS), donde permanecieron 200 días, la cápsula de los astronautas aterrizó sin percances, a una velocidad de 5 km/h.
Touchdown! Welcome back to Earth @Thom_astro and Oleg Novitsky! pic.twitter.com/OEyZGJO5xt— ESA (@esa) June 2, 2017
The #SoyuzMS03 entering our atmosphere at speeds that cause the module to heat to 1600°C. The ball of plasma makes radio contact impossible pic.twitter.com/cqGUmKuPPB— Human Spaceflight (@esaspaceflight) June 2, 2017
Oleg and @Thom_astro out of the Soyuz in 18 minutes and relaxing in the Sun after six months in space. #AllezThomas #Proxima pic.twitter.com/TMWimbMLmt— Human Spaceflight (@esaspaceflight) June 2, 2017