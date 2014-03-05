Colombianos eligieron las 17 canciones que tocará Metallica el 16 de marzo

mundo eligieran su lista de canciones y la más votada por los colombianos fue ‘Master of Puppets’, uno de sus primeros éxitos.
La canción obtuvo 5.400 votos de los colombianos y será la de abrir el concierto en el Parque Simón Bolívar en la capital colombiana el próximo 16 de marzo.
En el setlist completo aparecen las siguientes canciones:
1. Master of Puppets
2. One
3. Enter Sandman
4. Fade to Black
5. Seek and Destroy
6. Nothing Else Matters
7. The Unforgiven
8. Battery
9. For Whom the Bell Tolls
10. Sad But True
11. Blackened
12. Creeping Death
13. ...And Justice for All
14. Orion
15. Fuel
16. Welcome Home (Sanitarium)
17. Ride the Lightning