Colombianos eligieron las 17 canciones que tocará Metallica el 16 de marzo

Colombianos eligieron las 17 canciones que tocará Metallica el 16 de marzo

Bogotá será el escenario de un nuevo concierto de Metallica, la legendaria banda norteamericana, que esta vez permitió que sus fanáticos en todo el...

Por: Redacción BLU Radio
Actualizado: abril 28, 2016 05:05 PM

mundo eligieran su lista de canciones y la más votada por los colombianos fue ‘Master of Puppets’, uno de sus primeros éxitos.

 

La canción obtuvo 5.400 votos de los colombianos y será la de abrir el concierto en el Parque Simón Bolívar en la capital colombiana el próximo 16 de marzo.

 

En el setlist completo aparecen las siguientes canciones:

 

1. Master of Puppets

2. One

3. Enter Sandman

4. Fade to Black

5. Seek and Destroy

6. Nothing Else Matters

7. The Unforgiven

8. Battery

9. For Whom the Bell Tolls

10. Sad But True

11. Blackened

12. Creeping Death

13. ...And Justice for All

14. Orion

15. Fuel

16. Welcome Home (Sanitarium)

17. Ride the Lightning

