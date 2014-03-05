Colombianos eligieron las 17 canciones que tocará Metallica el 16 de marzo

mundo eligieran su lista de canciones y la más votada por los colombianos fue ‘Master of Puppets’, uno de sus primeros éxitos.

Publicidad

La canción obtuvo 5.400 votos de los colombianos y será la de abrir el concierto en el Parque Simón Bolívar en la capital colombiana el próximo 16 de marzo.

En el setlist completo aparecen las siguientes canciones:

Publicidad

1. Master of Puppets

2. One

Publicidad

3. Enter Sandman

4. Fade to Black

5. Seek and Destroy

6. Nothing Else Matters

Publicidad

7. The Unforgiven

8. Battery

Publicidad

9. For Whom the Bell Tolls

10. Sad But True

11. Blackened

12. Creeping Death

Publicidad

13. ...And Justice for All

14. Orion

Publicidad

15. Fuel

16. Welcome Home (Sanitarium)

17. Ride the Lightning