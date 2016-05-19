Publicidad

Estas son las diez camisetas de fútbol más vendidas en el mundo

Estas son las diez camisetas de fútbol más vendidas en el mundo

Los equipos españoles e ingleses lideran las ventas de camisetas de fútbol

101424_1 FC Barcelona, 3.637.000 / Foto: Facebook Barcelona
1 FC Barcelona, 3.637.000 / Foto: Facebook Barcelona

101425_2. Bayern Munich, 3.312.000 / Foto: Bayern Munich
2. Bayern Munich, 3.312.000 / Foto: Bayern Munich

101426_3. Chelsea 3.102.000 / Foto: Facebook Chelsea
3. Chelsea 3.102.000 / Foto: Facebook Chelsea

101428_5. Real Madrid, 2.866.000 / Foto: AFP
5. Real Madrid, 2.866.000 / Foto: AFP

101430_4. Manchester United, 2.977.000 / Foto: Facebook Manchester United
4. Manchester United, 2.977.000 / Foto: Facebook Manchester United

101431_6. PSG, 2.212.000 / Foto: PSG - Facebook
6. PSG, 2.212.000 / Foto: PSG - Facebook

101457_7. Arsenal, 2.055.000 / Foto: Facebook Arsenal
7. Arsenal, 2.055.000 / Foto: Facebook Arsenal

101458_Foto: AFP
Foto: AFP

101459_9. Juventus, 1.678.000 / Foto: Facebook Juventus
9. Juventus, 1.678.000 / Foto: Facebook Juventus

101460_10. Ac Milán, 1.287.000 / Foto: Facebook Ac Milán
10. Ac Milán, 1.287.000 / Foto: Facebook Ac Milán
Por: Redacción BLU Radio
Actualizado: mayo 19, 2016 07:43 AM

La empresa de márketing deportivo, Euromericas , fue la encargada del estudio que se realiza anualmente.

 

El  ránking muestra en primer lugar al FC Barcelona con  3.637.000 camisetas vendidas en el mundo. 

 

 

