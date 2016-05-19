Estas son las diez camisetas de fútbol más vendidas en el mundo

1 FC Barcelona, 3.637.000 / Foto: Facebook Barcelona
2. Bayern Munich, 3.312.000 / Foto: Bayern Munich
3. Chelsea 3.102.000 / Foto: Facebook Chelsea
5. Real Madrid, 2.866.000 / Foto: AFP
4. Manchester United, 2.977.000 / Foto: Facebook Manchester United
6. PSG, 2.212.000 / Foto: PSG - Facebook
7. Arsenal, 2.055.000 / Foto: Facebook Arsenal
Foto: AFP
9. Juventus, 1.678.000 / Foto: Facebook Juventus
10. Ac Milán, 1.287.000 / Foto: Facebook Ac Milán
La empresa de márketing deportivo,
El ránking muestra en primer lugar al FC Barcelona con 3.637.000 camisetas vendidas en el mundo.