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Blu Radio  / Mundo  / La canadiense Anne Carson gana el premio Nobel de Literatura

La canadiense Anne Carson gana el premio Nobel de Literatura

Anne-Carson-Nobel.jpg
Anne Carson
Foto: Nobel
Por: AFP
|
Actualizado: 8 de oct, 2026

El Premio Nobel de Literatura 2026 es para la autora canadiense Anne Carson. "Por su audaz y inventiva obra que, en juguetón diálogo con la tradición clásica, ha creado nuevas formas para la literatura contemporánea".

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