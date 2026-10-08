La canadiense Anne Carson gana el premio Nobel de Literatura

Actualizado: 8 de oct, 2026
El Premio Nobel de Literatura 2026 es para la autora canadiense Anne Carson. "Por su audaz y inventiva obra que, en juguetón diálogo con la tradición clásica, ha creado nuevas formas para la literatura contemporánea".
BREAKING NEWS— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 8, 2026
The 2026 #NobelPrize in Literature is awarded to the Canadian author Anne Carson, “for her bold and inventive oeuvre that, in playful dialogue with the classical tradition, has created new forms for contemporary literature.” pic.twitter.com/YRvlRghlGG
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