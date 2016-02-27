Colombia, cerca de su primer Premio Óscar

La lista completa de nominados es la siguiente:



MEJOR PELÍCULA



- "The Big Short"

- "Bridge of Spies"

- "Brooklyn"

- "Mad Max: Fury Road"

- "The Martian"

- "The Revenant"

- "Room"

- "Spotlight"



MEJOR DIRECTOR



- Adam McKay, por "The Big Short"

- George Miller, por " "Mad Max: Fury Road"".

- Alejandro G. Iñárritu, por "The Revenant".

- Tom McCarthy, por "Spotlight".

- Lenny Abrahamson, por "Room".



MEJOR ACTOR



- Brian Cranston, por "Trumbo".

- Matt Damon, por "The Martian".

- Leonardo DiCaprio, por "The Revenant".

- Michael Fassbender, por "Steve Jobs".

- Eddie Redmayne, por "The Danish Girl".



MEJOR ACTRIZ



- Cate Blanchett, por "Carol".

- Brie Larson, por "Room".

- Jennifer Lawrence, por "Joy".

- Charlotte Rampling, por "45 years".

- Saoirse Ronan, por "Brooklyn".



MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO



- Christian Bale, por "The Big Short".

- Tom Hardy, por "The Revenant".

- Mark Ruffalo, por "Spotlight".

- Mark Rylance, por "Bridge of Spies".

- Sylvester Stallone, por "Creed".



MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO



- Jennifer Jason Leigh, por "The Hateful Eight".

- Rooney Mara, por "Carol".

- Rachel McAdams, por "Spotlight".

- Alicia Vikander, por "The Danish Girl".

- Kate Winslet, por "Steve Jobs".



MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA



- "Inside Out".

- "Boy and the World".

- "Anomalisa".

- "Shaun the Sheep Movie".

- "When Marnie Was There".



MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL



- "Bridge of Spies" (Ethan Coen, Joel Coen y Matt Charman).

- "Inside Out" (Josh Cooley, Pete Docter y Meg LeFauve).

- "Ex Machina" (Alex Garland).

- "Spotlight" (Tom McCarthy y Josh Singer).

- "Straight outta compton" (Jonathan Herman y Andrea Berloff).



MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO



- "The big short" (Charles Randolph y Adam McKay).

- "Brooklyn" (Nick Hornby).

- "The Martian" (Drew Goddard).

- "Carol" (Phyllis Nagy).

- "Room" (Emma Donoghue).



MEJOR PELÍCULA DE HABLA NO INGLESA



- "El abrazo de la serpiente" (Colombia).

- "Mustang" (Francia).

- "Son of Saul" (Hungría).

- "Theeb" (Jordania).

- "A war" (Dinamarca).



MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN



- "Bridge of Spies" (Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo y Bernhard Henrich).

- "The Danish Girl" (Eve Stewart y Michael Standish).

- "Mad Max: Fury Road" (Colin Gibson).

- "The Martian" (Arthur Max y Celia Bobak).

- "The Revenant" (Jack Fish y Hamish Purdy).



MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA



- "Carol" (Ed Lachman).

- "The Hateful Eight" (Robert Richardson).

- "Mad Max: Fury Road" (John Seale).

- "The Revenant" (Emmanuel Lubezki).

- "Sicario" (Roger Deakins).



MEJOR VESTUARIO



- "Carol" (Sandy Powell).

- "Cinderella" (Sandy Powell).

- "The Danish Girl" (Paco Delgado).

- "Mad Max: Fury Road" (Jenny Beavan).

- "The Revenant" (Jacqueline West).



MEJOR MONTAJE



- "The Hateful Eight" (Hank Corwin).

- "Mad Max: Fury Road" (Margaret Sixel).

- "The Revenant" (Stephen Mirrione).

- "Spotlight" (Tom McArdle).

- "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" (Maryann Brandon y Mary Jo Markey).



MEJOR EFECTOS VISUALES



- "Mad Max: Fury Road" (Andrew Jackson, Tom Wood, Dan Oliver and Andy Williams).

- "The Martian" (Richard Stammers, Anders Langlands, Chris Lawrence y Steven Warner).

- "The Revenant" (Rich McBride, Matthew Shumway, Jason Smith y Cameron Waldbauer).

- "Ex Machina" (Andrew Whitehurst, Paul Norris, Mark Ardington y Sara Bennett).

- "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" (Roger Guyett, Patrick Tubach, Neal Scanlan y Chris Corbould).



MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA



- "Mad Max: Fury Road" (Lesley Vanderwalt, Elka Wardega y Damian Martin).

- "The 100-Year-Old Man Who Climbed Out the Window and Disappeared" (Love Larson y Eva von Bahr).

- "The Revenant" (Siân Grigg, Duncan Jarman y Robert Pandini).



MEJOR EDICIÓN DE SONIDO



- "Mad Max: Fury Road" (Mark Mangini y David White).

- "The Revenant" (Martin Hernandez y Lon Bender).

- "Sicario" (Alan Robert Murray).

- "The Martian" (Oliver Tarney).

- "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" (Matthew Wood y David Acord).



MEJOR MEZCLA DE SONIDO



- "Mad Max: Fury Road" (Chris Jenkins, Gregg Rudloff y Ben Osmo).

- "The Revenant" (Jon Taylor, Frank A. Montaño, Randy Thom y Chris Duesterdiek).

- "Bridge of Spies" (Andy Nelson, Gary Rydstrom y Drew Kunin).

- "The Martian" (Paul Massey, Mark Taylor y Mac Ruth).

- "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" (Andy Nelson, Christopher Scarabosio y Stuart Wilson).



MEJOR BANDA SONORA



- "Bridge of Spies" (Thomas Newman).

- "Carol" (Carter Burwell).

- "The Hateful Eight" (Ennio Morricone).

- "Sicario" (Jóhann Jóhannsson).

- "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" (John Williams).



MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL



- "Earned it" ("Fifty Shades of Grey") - The Weeknd.

- "Simple song" ("Youth") - David Lang.

- "Manta Ray" ("Racing extinction") - J.Ralpah y Anohni.

- "Till it happens to you" ("The hunting ground") - Dianne Warren and Lady Gaga.

- "Writing's on the wall" ("Spectre") - Sam Smith y Jimmy Napes.



MEJOR DOCUMENTAL



- "Amy".

- "Catel Land".

- "The look of silence".

- "What happen, Miss Simone?".

- "Winter on fire: Ukraine's fight for freedom".



MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE



- "Ave María".

- "Day one".

- "Everything will be okay (Alles wird gut)".

- "Shok".

- "Stutterer".



MEJOR CORTO DOCUMENTAL



- "Body Team 12".

- "Chan, beyond the lines".

- "Claude Lazmann: Spectres of the shoah".

- "A girl in the river: the price of forgiveness".

- "Last day of freedom".



MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE ANIMADO



- "Bear Story".

- "Prologue".

- "Sanjay's Super Team".

- "We can't live without cosmos".

- "World of tomorrow".

