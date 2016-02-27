Colombia, cerca de su primer Premio Óscar

La lista completa de nominados es la siguiente:
MEJOR PELÍCULA
- "The Big Short"
- "Bridge of Spies"
- "Brooklyn"
- "Mad Max: Fury Road"
- "The Martian"
- "The Revenant"
- "Room"
- "Spotlight"
MEJOR DIRECTOR
- Adam McKay, por "The Big Short"
- George Miller, por " "Mad Max: Fury Road"".
- Alejandro G. Iñárritu, por "The Revenant".
- Tom McCarthy, por "Spotlight".
- Lenny Abrahamson, por "Room".
MEJOR ACTOR
- Brian Cranston, por "Trumbo".
- Matt Damon, por "The Martian".
- Leonardo DiCaprio, por "The Revenant".
- Michael Fassbender, por "Steve Jobs".
- Eddie Redmayne, por "The Danish Girl".
MEJOR ACTRIZ
- Cate Blanchett, por "Carol".
- Brie Larson, por "Room".
- Jennifer Lawrence, por "Joy".
- Charlotte Rampling, por "45 years".
- Saoirse Ronan, por "Brooklyn".
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
- Christian Bale, por "The Big Short".
- Tom Hardy, por "The Revenant".
- Mark Ruffalo, por "Spotlight".
- Mark Rylance, por "Bridge of Spies".
- Sylvester Stallone, por "Creed".
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
- Jennifer Jason Leigh, por "The Hateful Eight".
- Rooney Mara, por "Carol".
- Rachel McAdams, por "Spotlight".
- Alicia Vikander, por "The Danish Girl".
- Kate Winslet, por "Steve Jobs".
MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA
- "Inside Out".
- "Boy and the World".
- "Anomalisa".
- "Shaun the Sheep Movie".
- "When Marnie Was There".
MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL
- "Bridge of Spies" (Ethan Coen, Joel Coen y Matt Charman).
- "Inside Out" (Josh Cooley, Pete Docter y Meg LeFauve).
- "Ex Machina" (Alex Garland).
- "Spotlight" (Tom McCarthy y Josh Singer).
- "Straight outta compton" (Jonathan Herman y Andrea Berloff).
MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO
- "The big short" (Charles Randolph y Adam McKay).
- "Brooklyn" (Nick Hornby).
- "The Martian" (Drew Goddard).
- "Carol" (Phyllis Nagy).
- "Room" (Emma Donoghue).
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE HABLA NO INGLESA
- "El abrazo de la serpiente" (Colombia).
- "Mustang" (Francia).
- "Son of Saul" (Hungría).
- "Theeb" (Jordania).
- "A war" (Dinamarca).
MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN
- "Bridge of Spies" (Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo y Bernhard Henrich).
- "The Danish Girl" (Eve Stewart y Michael Standish).
- "Mad Max: Fury Road" (Colin Gibson).
- "The Martian" (Arthur Max y Celia Bobak).
- "The Revenant" (Jack Fish y Hamish Purdy).
MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA
- "Carol" (Ed Lachman).
- "The Hateful Eight" (Robert Richardson).
- "Mad Max: Fury Road" (John Seale).
- "The Revenant" (Emmanuel Lubezki).
- "Sicario" (Roger Deakins).
MEJOR VESTUARIO
- "Carol" (Sandy Powell).
- "Cinderella" (Sandy Powell).
- "The Danish Girl" (Paco Delgado).
- "Mad Max: Fury Road" (Jenny Beavan).
- "The Revenant" (Jacqueline West).
MEJOR MONTAJE
- "The Hateful Eight" (Hank Corwin).
- "Mad Max: Fury Road" (Margaret Sixel).
- "The Revenant" (Stephen Mirrione).
- "Spotlight" (Tom McArdle).
- "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" (Maryann Brandon y Mary Jo Markey).
MEJOR EFECTOS VISUALES
- "Mad Max: Fury Road" (Andrew Jackson, Tom Wood, Dan Oliver and Andy Williams).
- "The Martian" (Richard Stammers, Anders Langlands, Chris Lawrence y Steven Warner).
- "The Revenant" (Rich McBride, Matthew Shumway, Jason Smith y Cameron Waldbauer).
- "Ex Machina" (Andrew Whitehurst, Paul Norris, Mark Ardington y Sara Bennett).
- "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" (Roger Guyett, Patrick Tubach, Neal Scanlan y Chris Corbould).
MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA
- "Mad Max: Fury Road" (Lesley Vanderwalt, Elka Wardega y Damian Martin).
- "The 100-Year-Old Man Who Climbed Out the Window and Disappeared" (Love Larson y Eva von Bahr).
- "The Revenant" (Siân Grigg, Duncan Jarman y Robert Pandini).
MEJOR EDICIÓN DE SONIDO
- "Mad Max: Fury Road" (Mark Mangini y David White).
- "The Revenant" (Martin Hernandez y Lon Bender).
- "Sicario" (Alan Robert Murray).
- "The Martian" (Oliver Tarney).
- "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" (Matthew Wood y David Acord).
MEJOR MEZCLA DE SONIDO
- "Mad Max: Fury Road" (Chris Jenkins, Gregg Rudloff y Ben Osmo).
- "The Revenant" (Jon Taylor, Frank A. Montaño, Randy Thom y Chris Duesterdiek).
- "Bridge of Spies" (Andy Nelson, Gary Rydstrom y Drew Kunin).
- "The Martian" (Paul Massey, Mark Taylor y Mac Ruth).
- "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" (Andy Nelson, Christopher Scarabosio y Stuart Wilson).
MEJOR BANDA SONORA
- "Bridge of Spies" (Thomas Newman).
- "Carol" (Carter Burwell).
- "The Hateful Eight" (Ennio Morricone).
- "Sicario" (Jóhann Jóhannsson).
- "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" (John Williams).
MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL
- "Earned it" ("Fifty Shades of Grey") - The Weeknd.
- "Simple song" ("Youth") - David Lang.
- "Manta Ray" ("Racing extinction") - J.Ralpah y Anohni.
- "Till it happens to you" ("The hunting ground") - Dianne Warren and Lady Gaga.
- "Writing's on the wall" ("Spectre") - Sam Smith y Jimmy Napes.
MEJOR DOCUMENTAL
- "Amy".
- "Catel Land".
- "The look of silence".
- "What happen, Miss Simone?".
- "Winter on fire: Ukraine's fight for freedom".
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE
- "Ave María".
- "Day one".
- "Everything will be okay (Alles wird gut)".
- "Shok".
- "Stutterer".
MEJOR CORTO DOCUMENTAL
- "Body Team 12".
- "Chan, beyond the lines".
- "Claude Lazmann: Spectres of the shoah".
- "A girl in the river: the price of forgiveness".
- "Last day of freedom".
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE ANIMADO
- "Bear Story".
- "Prologue".
- "Sanjay's Super Team".
- "We can't live without cosmos".
- "World of tomorrow".