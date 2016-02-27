Publicidad

Colombia, cerca de su primer Premio Óscar

Colombia, cerca de su primer Premio Óscar

Este domingo se celebra en el Teatro Dolby de Los Ángeles la 88 edición de los Premios Óscar de la Academia de cine de Hollywood y Colombia podría ganar su primera estatuilla con la nominada El Abrazo de la Serpiente.

20250_franz
franz
El Abrazo de la Serpiente / Foto @elabrazodelaserpient
Por: EFE
|

La lista completa de nominados es la siguiente:
    
    MEJOR PELÍCULA
    
    - "The Big Short"
    - "Bridge of Spies"
    - "Brooklyn"
    - "Mad Max: Fury Road"
    - "The Martian"
    - "The Revenant"
    - "Room"
    - "Spotlight"
    
    MEJOR DIRECTOR
    
    - Adam McKay, por "The Big Short"
    - George Miller, por " "Mad Max: Fury Road"".
    - Alejandro G. Iñárritu, por "The Revenant".
    - Tom McCarthy, por "Spotlight".
    - Lenny Abrahamson, por "Room".
    
    MEJOR ACTOR
    
    - Brian Cranston, por "Trumbo".
    - Matt Damon, por "The Martian".
    - Leonardo DiCaprio, por "The Revenant".
    - Michael Fassbender, por "Steve Jobs".
    - Eddie Redmayne, por "The Danish Girl".
    
    MEJOR ACTRIZ
    
    - Cate Blanchett, por "Carol".
    - Brie Larson, por "Room".
    - Jennifer Lawrence, por "Joy".
    - Charlotte Rampling, por "45 years".
    - Saoirse Ronan, por "Brooklyn".
    
    MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
    
    - Christian Bale, por "The Big Short".
    - Tom Hardy, por "The Revenant".
    - Mark Ruffalo, por "Spotlight".
    - Mark Rylance, por "Bridge of Spies".
    - Sylvester Stallone, por "Creed".
    
    MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
    
    - Jennifer Jason Leigh, por "The Hateful Eight".
    - Rooney Mara, por "Carol".
    - Rachel McAdams, por "Spotlight".
    - Alicia Vikander, por "The Danish Girl".
    - Kate Winslet, por "Steve Jobs".
    
    MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA
    
    - "Inside Out".
    - "Boy and the World".
    - "Anomalisa".
    - "Shaun the Sheep Movie".
    - "When Marnie Was There".
    
    MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL
    
    - "Bridge of Spies" (Ethan Coen, Joel Coen y Matt Charman).
    - "Inside Out" (Josh Cooley, Pete Docter y Meg LeFauve).
    - "Ex Machina" (Alex Garland).
    - "Spotlight" (Tom McCarthy y Josh Singer).
    - "Straight outta compton" (Jonathan Herman y Andrea Berloff).
    
    MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO
    
    - "The big short" (Charles Randolph y Adam McKay).
    - "Brooklyn" (Nick Hornby).
    - "The Martian" (Drew Goddard).
    - "Carol" (Phyllis Nagy).
    - "Room" (Emma Donoghue).
    
    MEJOR PELÍCULA DE HABLA NO INGLESA
    
    - "El abrazo de la serpiente" (Colombia).
    - "Mustang" (Francia).
    - "Son of Saul" (Hungría).
    - "Theeb" (Jordania).
    - "A war" (Dinamarca).
    
    MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN
    
    - "Bridge of Spies" (Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo y  Bernhard Henrich).
    - "The Danish Girl" (Eve Stewart y Michael Standish).
    - "Mad Max: Fury Road" (Colin Gibson).
    - "The Martian" (Arthur Max y Celia Bobak).
    - "The Revenant" (Jack Fish y Hamish Purdy).
    
    MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA
    
    - "Carol" (Ed Lachman).
    - "The Hateful Eight" (Robert Richardson).
    - "Mad Max: Fury Road" (John Seale).
    - "The Revenant" (Emmanuel Lubezki).
    - "Sicario" (Roger Deakins).
    
    MEJOR VESTUARIO
    
    - "Carol" (Sandy Powell).
    - "Cinderella" (Sandy Powell).
    - "The Danish Girl" (Paco Delgado).
    - "Mad Max: Fury Road" (Jenny Beavan).
    - "The Revenant" (Jacqueline West).
    
    MEJOR MONTAJE
    
    - "The Hateful Eight" (Hank Corwin).
    - "Mad Max: Fury Road" (Margaret Sixel).
    - "The Revenant" (Stephen Mirrione).
    - "Spotlight" (Tom McArdle).
    - "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" (Maryann Brandon y Mary Jo Markey).
 
        MEJOR EFECTOS VISUALES

    
    - "Mad Max: Fury Road" (Andrew Jackson, Tom Wood, Dan Oliver and Andy Williams).
    - "The Martian" (Richard Stammers, Anders Langlands, Chris Lawrence y Steven Warner).
    - "The Revenant" (Rich McBride, Matthew Shumway, Jason Smith y Cameron Waldbauer).
    - "Ex Machina" (Andrew Whitehurst, Paul Norris, Mark Ardington y Sara Bennett).
    - "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" (Roger Guyett, Patrick Tubach, Neal Scanlan y Chris Corbould).
    
    MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA
    
    - "Mad Max: Fury Road" (Lesley Vanderwalt, Elka Wardega y Damian Martin).
    - "The 100-Year-Old Man Who Climbed Out the Window and Disappeared" (Love Larson y Eva von Bahr).
    - "The Revenant" (Siân Grigg, Duncan Jarman y Robert Pandini).
    
    MEJOR EDICIÓN DE SONIDO
    
    - "Mad Max: Fury Road" (Mark Mangini y David White).
    - "The Revenant" (Martin Hernandez y Lon Bender).
    - "Sicario" (Alan Robert Murray).
    - "The Martian" (Oliver Tarney).
    - "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" (Matthew Wood y David Acord).
    
    MEJOR MEZCLA DE SONIDO
    
    - "Mad Max: Fury Road" (Chris Jenkins, Gregg Rudloff y Ben Osmo).
    - "The Revenant" (Jon Taylor, Frank A. Montaño, Randy Thom y Chris Duesterdiek).
    - "Bridge of Spies" (Andy Nelson, Gary Rydstrom y Drew Kunin).
    - "The Martian" (Paul Massey, Mark Taylor y Mac Ruth).
    - "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" (Andy Nelson, Christopher Scarabosio y Stuart Wilson).
    
    MEJOR BANDA SONORA
    
    - "Bridge of Spies" (Thomas Newman).
    - "Carol" (Carter Burwell).
    - "The Hateful Eight" (Ennio Morricone).
    - "Sicario" (Jóhann Jóhannsson).
    - "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" (John Williams).
    
    MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL
    
    - "Earned it" ("Fifty Shades of Grey") - The Weeknd.
    - "Simple song" ("Youth") - David Lang.
    - "Manta Ray" ("Racing extinction") - J.Ralpah y Anohni.
    - "Till it happens to you" ("The hunting ground") - Dianne Warren and Lady Gaga.
    - "Writing's on the wall" ("Spectre") - Sam Smith y Jimmy Napes.
    
    MEJOR DOCUMENTAL
    
    - "Amy".
    - "Catel Land".
    - "The look of silence".
    - "What happen, Miss Simone?".
    - "Winter on fire: Ukraine's fight for freedom".
    
    MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE
    
    - "Ave María".
    - "Day one".
    - "Everything will be okay (Alles wird gut)".
    - "Shok".
    - "Stutterer".
    
    MEJOR CORTO DOCUMENTAL
    
    - "Body Team 12".
    - "Chan, beyond the lines".
    - "Claude Lazmann: Spectres of the shoah".
    - "A girl in the river: the price of forgiveness".
    - "Last day of freedom".
    
    MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE ANIMADO
    
    - "Bear Story".
    - "Prologue".
    - "Sanjay's Super Team".
    - "We can't live without cosmos".
    - "World of tomorrow".

