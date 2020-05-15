Registran potente sismo de 6.4 en Estados Unidos

Un terremoto de magnitud 6.4 sacudió este viernes a Estados Unidos, según confirmó el servicio geológico de este país.
Prelim M6.4 Earthquake Nevada May-15 11:03 UTC, updates https://t.co/XyHkH4yVrs— USGS Tweet Earthquake Dispatch (@USGSted) May 15, 2020
The area around the Mw6.4 Nevada EQ will continue to experience more earthquakes than usual. Some may be larger, but many smaller. Follow our aftershock forecast (https://t.co/UBnFCW2IrU) and remember to always Drop, Cover, and Hold on if you feel shaking. #usgs #NVQuake. pic.twitter.com/tZdmnQBkZR— USGS (@USGS) May 15, 2020
De acuerdo con la información, el sismo se registró a 57 kilómetros al noroeste de la localidad de Tonopah (Nevada), a una profundidad de 7,6 kilómetros.
Luego del movimiento telúrico, al menos 11 réplicas han sido reportadas por el USGS en menos de una hora luego del terremoto.
Así lo reportaron varios residentes en redes sociales:
Felt a very strong #earthquake 6.4 from #Nevada 12 floors up in downtown #Fresno #California #PacificSouthwestbuilding https://t.co/LTTIu16her pic.twitter.com/9s1ubcLRUn— LanceCardoza (@CardozaLance) May 15, 2020