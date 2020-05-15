Publicidad

Registran potente sismo de 6.4 en Estados Unidos

Registran potente sismo de 6.4 en Estados Unidos

Se sintió en el estado de California, cerca de San Francisco e incluso en México.

363918_Mapa sismo en Estados Unidos / Foto: earthquake.usgs.gov
Mapa sismo en Estados Unidos / Foto: earthquake.usgs.gov
Por: Redacción BLU Radio
|

Un terremoto de magnitud 6.4 sacudió este viernes a Estados Unidos, según confirmó el servicio geológico de este país.

Vea aquí: Presos intentan infectarse con coronavirus para quedar libres en Estados Unidos

De acuerdo con la información, el sismo se registró a 57 kilómetros al noroeste de la localidad de Tonopah (Nevada), a una profundidad de 7,6 kilómetros.

Luego del movimiento telúrico, al menos 11 réplicas han sido reportadas por el USGS en menos de una hora luego del terremoto.

Así lo reportaron varios residentes en redes sociales:

