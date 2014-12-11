Estos son los nominados a los premios Globos de Oro al cine y la TV en EE.UU.

a los Globos de Oro, que premian la producción fílmica y televisiva y distinguen sus categorías entre drama y comedia.

A continuación, una lista parcial de los candidatos en los principales rubros de los galardones organizados por la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera, que se entregarán el 11 de enero en Los Ángeles:

- Mejor película dramática

Boyhood

Foxcatcher

El código enigma

Selma

La teoría del todo

- Mejor actor dramático

Steve Carell, Foxcatcher

Benedict Cumberbatch, El código enigma

Jake Gyllenhaal, Primicia mortal

David Oyelowo, Selma

Eddie Redmayne, La teoría del todo

- Mejor actriz dramática

Jennifer Aniston, Cake

Felicity Jones, La teoría del todo

Julianne Moore, Still Alice (Siempre Alice)

Rosamund Pike, Perdida

Reese Witherspoon, Alma salvaje

- Mejor película de comedia o musical

Birdman

El gran hotel Budapest

Into the Woods (En el bosque)

Pride

St. Vincent

- Mejor actriz de comedia o musical

Amy Adams, Big Eyes

Emily Blunt, Into the Woods

Helen Mirren, The Hundred-Foot Journey

Julianne Moore, Maps to the Stars (Polvo de estrellas)

Quvenzhané Wallis, Annie

- Mejor actor de comedia o musical

Ralph Fiennes, El gran Hotel Budapest

Michael Keaton, Birdman

Bill Murray, St. Vincent

Joaquín Phoenix, Inherent Vice (Vicio propio)

Christoph Waltz, Big Eyes

- Mejor director

Wes Anderson, El gran hotel Budapest

Ava Duvernay, Selma

David Fincher, Perdida

Alejandro González Iñárritu, Birdman

Richard Linklater, Boyhood

- Mejor película animada

Big Hero 6

El libro de la vida

Boxtrolls

Cómo entrenar a tu dragón 2

La gran aventura Lego

- Mejor película extranjera

Force Majeure Turist (Suecia)

Gett: The Trial of Viviane (Israel)

Ida (Polonia-Dinamarca)

Leviathan (Rusia)

Tangerines Mandariinid (Estonia)

- Mejor serie dramática

The Affair

Downton Abbey

Juego de tronos

The Good Wife

House of Cards

- Mejor actor en serie dramática

Clive Owen, The Knick

Liev Schrieber, Ray Donovan

Kevin Spacey, House of Cards

James Spader, The Blacklist

Dominic West, The Affair

- Mejor actriz en serie dramática

Claire Danes, Homeland

Viola Davis, How to Get Away with Murder (Cómo defender a un asesino)

Julianna Margulies, The Good Wife

Ruth Wilson, The Affair

Robin Wright, House of Cards

- Mejor miniserie o película para TV

Fargo

The Missing

True Detective

The Normal Heart

Olive Kitteridge

- Mejor serie de comedia

Girls

Jane the Virgin

Orange Is the New Black

Silicon Valley

Transparent