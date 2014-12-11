Estos son los nominados a los premios Globos de Oro al cine y la TV en EE.UU.

a los Globos de Oro, que premian la producción fílmica y televisiva y distinguen sus categorías entre drama y comedia.
Publicidad
A continuación, una lista parcial de los candidatos en los principales rubros de los galardones organizados por la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera, que se entregarán el 11 de enero en Los Ángeles:
- Mejor película dramática
Boyhood
Publicidad
Foxcatcher
El código enigma
Publicidad
Selma
La teoría del todo
- Mejor actor dramático
Publicidad
Steve Carell, Foxcatcher
Benedict Cumberbatch, El código enigma
Publicidad
Jake Gyllenhaal, Primicia mortal
David Oyelowo, Selma
Eddie Redmayne, La teoría del todo
Publicidad
- Mejor actriz dramática
Jennifer Aniston, Cake
Publicidad
Felicity Jones, La teoría del todo
Julianne Moore, Still Alice (Siempre Alice)
Rosamund Pike, Perdida
Reese Witherspoon, Alma salvaje
Publicidad
- Mejor película de comedia o musical
Publicidad
Birdman
El gran hotel Budapest
Into the Woods (En el bosque)
Pride
Publicidad
St. Vincent
Publicidad
- Mejor actriz de comedia o musical
Amy Adams, Big Eyes
Emily Blunt, Into the Woods
Helen Mirren, The Hundred-Foot Journey
Publicidad
Julianne Moore, Maps to the Stars (Polvo de estrellas)
Quvenzhané Wallis, Annie
Publicidad
- Mejor actor de comedia o musical
Ralph Fiennes, El gran Hotel Budapest
Michael Keaton, Birdman
Publicidad
Bill Murray, St. Vincent
Joaquín Phoenix, Inherent Vice (Vicio propio)
Publicidad
Christoph Waltz, Big Eyes
- Mejor director
Wes Anderson, El gran hotel Budapest
Publicidad
Ava Duvernay, Selma
David Fincher, Perdida
Publicidad
Alejandro González Iñárritu, Birdman
Richard Linklater, Boyhood
- Mejor película animada
Publicidad
Big Hero 6
El libro de la vida
Publicidad
Boxtrolls
Cómo entrenar a tu dragón 2
La gran aventura Lego
Publicidad
- Mejor película extranjera
Force Majeure Turist (Suecia)
Publicidad
Gett: The Trial of Viviane (Israel)
Ida (Polonia-Dinamarca)
Leviathan (Rusia)
Tangerines Mandariinid (Estonia)
Publicidad
- Mejor serie dramática
Publicidad
The Affair
Downton Abbey
Juego de tronos
The Good Wife
Publicidad
House of Cards
Publicidad
- Mejor actor en serie dramática
Clive Owen, The Knick
Liev Schrieber, Ray Donovan
Kevin Spacey, House of Cards
Publicidad
James Spader, The Blacklist
Dominic West, The Affair
Publicidad
- Mejor actriz en serie dramática
Claire Danes, Homeland
Viola Davis, How to Get Away with Murder (Cómo defender a un asesino)
Publicidad
Julianna Margulies, The Good Wife
Ruth Wilson, The Affair
Publicidad
Robin Wright, House of Cards
- Mejor miniserie o película para TV
Fargo
Publicidad
The Missing
True Detective
Publicidad
The Normal Heart
Olive Kitteridge
- Mejor serie de comedia
Publicidad
Girls
Jane the Virgin
Publicidad
Orange Is the New Black
Silicon Valley
Transparent