James Rodríguez y Yerry Mina serán titulares con el Everton ante el Southampton

⚠️ TEAM NEWS! ⚠️



▫️ @jamesdrodriguez starts for #EFC!

▫️ @BenG0dfrey replaces Seamus Coleman to make his first start.

▫️ @alexiwobi and Gylfi Sigurdsson also included in the line-up.#SOUEVE #COYB pic.twitter.com/DnebEgemDw