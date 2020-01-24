Video: A la velocidad de la luz, así construyen chinos hospital en 10 días

China comenzó la construcción de un hospital en el que atenderá a todas las víctimas del coronavirus,
Según anunciaron las autoridades sanitarias de China, el centro asistencial será entregado en 10 días y tendrá 25.000 m2.
Imágenes difundidas en redes sociales muestran cómo avanza la construcción del lugar que abrirá sus puertas el próximo 3 de febrero.
Construction of the special hospital with a capacity of 1,000 beds for patients with #nCoV2019 has begun in Wuhan, according to the model of the hospital built in seven days in Beijing to deal with #SARS in 2003. The construction is scheduled to be completed by February 3. pic.twitter.com/MtVgIG0liC— People's Daily, China (@PDChina) January 24, 2020
Wuhan is following Beijing's #SARS treatment model, building a special hospital for admitting patients infected in the outbreak of pneumonia caused by novel coronavirus pic.twitter.com/Y3Bes5WKQv— China Xinhua News (@XHNews) January 24, 2020
Vea aquí:
