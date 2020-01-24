Publicidad

Blu Radio  /  Mundo  /  Video: A la velocidad de la luz, así construyen chinos hospital en 10 días

Video: A la velocidad de la luz, así construyen chinos hospital en 10 días

El propósito del centro asistencial será recibir a pacientes con coronavirus.

353513_Construcción hospital en Wuhan, China / Foto: AFP
Construcción hospital en Wuhan, China / Foto: AFP
Por: Redacción BLU Radio
|
Actualizado: enero 24, 2020 07:49 AM

China comenzó la construcción de un hospital en el que atenderá a todas las víctimas del coronavirus, que ya cobró la vida de 26 personas .
Según anunciaron las autoridades sanitarias de China, el centro asistencial será entregado en 10 días y tendrá 25.000 m2.

Imágenes difundidas en redes sociales muestran cómo avanza la construcción del lugar que abrirá sus puertas el próximo 3 de febrero.

