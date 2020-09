James vuelve a brillar con el Everton: marcó gol y fue una de las figuras del partido

💙 | James Rodriguez this afternoon;



100% shot accuracy

73 touches

52 passes

9 penalty box entries

8 final ⅓ entries

6 crosses

4 ball recoveries

3 fouls won

2 through balls

2 chances created

1 pre-assist

1 assist

1 goal



Two words, World Class! 🇨🇴🎩🔥 #EFC pic.twitter.com/O9Y83nh0iB