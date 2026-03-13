Lista de nominados de los Premios Óscar: todas las películas, actores y más

Este 15 de marzo se llevarán a cabo los Premios Óscar 2026. El galardón que premia lo mejor del séptimo arte, desde las películas más relevantes hasta los productores, actores, guionistas y todos los que participaron en el éxito de una cita durante su tiempo en cartelera.
Los amantes del séptimo arte podrá verlos EN VIVO y online a través de HBO Max, que tendrá todo el cubrimiento desde la alfrombra roja hasta el final. Además, de los detalles detrás cada premio que se otorgue a lo largo de la noche.
Las perfiladas a llevarse más de un premio son 'Sinners' y 'One Battle After Another', que han tenido un gran recibimiento por parte de los expertos. Conozca toda la lista de nominados aquí.
Nominados a los Óscar: lista completa de los premios
Mejor Actor
Nominados
- Timothée Chalamet — Marty Supreme
- Leonardo DiCaprio — One Battle after Another
- Ethan Hawke — Blue Moon
- Michael B. Jordan — Sinners
- Wagner Moura — The Secret Agent
Mejor Actor de Reparto
Nominados
- Benicio Del Toro — One Battle after Another
- Jacob Elordi — Frankenstein
- Delroy Lindo — Sinners
- Sean Penn — One Battle after Another
- Stellan Skarsgård — Sentimental Value
Mejor Actriz
Nominadas
- Jessie Buckley — Hamnet
- Rose Byrne — If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
- Kate Hudson — Song Sung Blue
- Renate Reinsve — Sentimental Value
- Emma Stone — Bugonia
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
Nominadas
- Elle Fanning — Sentimental Value
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas — Sentimental Value
- Amy Madigan — Weapons
- Wunmi Mosaku — Sinners
- Teyana Taylor — One Battle after Another
Mejor Película Animada
Nominadas
- Arco — Ugo Bienvenu, Félix de Givry, Sophie Mas y Natalie Portman
- Elio — Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi, Adrian Molina y Mary Alice Drumm
- KPop Demon Hunters — Maggie Kang, Chris Appelhans y Michelle L.M. Wong
- Little Amélie or the Character of Rain — Maïlys Vallade, Liane-Cho Han, Nidia Santiago y Henri Magalon
- Zootopia 2 — Jared Bush, Byron Howard y Yvett Merino
Mejor Cortometraje Animado
Nominados
- Butterfly — Florence Miailhe y Ron Dyens
- Forevergreen — Nathan Engelhardt y Jeremy Spears
- The Girl Who Cried Pearls — Chris Lavis y Maciek Szczerbowski
- Retirement Plan — John Kelly y Andrew Freedman
- The Three Sisters — Konstantin Bronzit
Mejor Dirección de Casting
Nominados
- Hamnet — Nina Gold
- Marty Supreme — Jennifer Venditti
- One Battle after Another — Cassandra Kulukundis
- The Secret Agent — Gabriel Domingues
- Sinners — Francine Maisler
Mejor Fotografía
Nominados
- Frankenstein — Dan Laustsen
- Marty Supreme — Darius Khondji
- One Battle after Another — Michael Bauman
- Sinners — Autumn Durald Arkapaw
- Train Dreams — Adolpho Veloso
Mejor Diseño de Vestuario
Nominados
- Avatar: Fire and Ash — Deborah L. Scott
- Frankenstein — Kate Hawley
- Hamnet — Malgosia Turzanska
- Marty Supreme — Miyako Bellizzi
- Sinners — Ruth E. Carter
Mejor Dirección
Nominados
- Hamnet — Chloé Zhao
- Marty Supreme — Josh Safdie
- One Battle after Another — Paul Thomas Anderson
- Sentimental Value — Joachim Trier
- Sinners — Ryan Coogler
Mejor Documental
Nominados
- The Alabama Solution — Andrew Jarecki y Charlotte Kaufman
- Come See Me in the Good Light — Ryan White, Jessica Hargrave, Tig Notaro y Stef Willen
- Cutting through Rocks — Sara Khaki y Mohammadreza Eyni
- Mr. Nobody against Putin — David Borenstein, Pavel Talankin, Helle Faber y Alžběta Karásková
- The Perfect Neighbor — Geeta Gandbhir, Alisa Payne, Nikon Kwantu y Sam Bisbee
Mejor Cortometraje Documental
Nominados
- All the Empty Rooms — Joshua Seftel y Conall Jones
- Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud — Craig Renaud y Juan Arredondo
- Children No More: "Were and Are Gone" — Hilla Medalia y Sheila Nevins
- The Devil Is Busy — Christalyn Hampton y Geeta Gandbhir
- Perfectly a Strangeness — Alison McAlpine
Mejor Montaje (Edición)
Nominados
- F1 — Stephen Mirrione
- Marty Supreme — Ronald Bronstein y Josh Safdie
- One Battle after Another — Andy Jurgensen
- Sentimental Value — Olivier Bugge Coutté
- Sinners — Michael P. Shawver
Mejor Película Internacional
Nominadas
- Brasil — The Secret Agent
- Francia — It Was Just an Accident
- Noruega — Sentimental Value
- España — Sirāt
- Túnez — The Voice of Hind Rajab
Mejor Cortometraje de Ficción
Nominados
- Butcher's Stain — Meyer Levinson-Blount y Oron Caspi
- A Friend of Dorothy — Lee Knight y James Dean
- Jane Austen's Period Drama — Julia Aks y Steve Pinder
- The Singers — Sam A. Davis y Jack Piatt
- Two People Exchanging Saliva — Alexandre Singh y Natalie Musteata
Mejor Maquillaje y Peinado
Nominados
- Frankenstein — Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel y Cliona Furey
- Kokuho — Kyoko Toyokawa, Naomi Hibino y Tadashi Nishimatsu
- Sinners — Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine y Shunika Terry
- The Smashing Machine — Kazu Hiro, Glen Griffin y Bjoern Rehbein
- The Ugly Stepsister — Thomas Foldberg y Anne Cathrine Sauerberg
Mejor Música Original
Nominados
- Bugonia — Jerskin Fendrix
- Frankenstein — Alexandre Desplat
- Hamnet — Max Richter
- One Battle after Another — Jonny Greenwood
- Sinners — Ludwig Göransson
Mejor Canción Original
Nominadas
- Dear Me — de Diane Warren: Relentless — Música y letra: Diane Warren
- Golden — de KPop Demon Hunters — Música y letra: EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo y Teddy Park
- I Lied To You — de Sinners — Música y letra: Raphael Saadiq y Ludwig Göransson
- Sweet Dreams Of Joy — de Viva Verdi! — Música y letra: Nicholas Pike
- Train Dreams — de Train Dreams — Música: Nick Cave y Bryce Dessner; Letra: Nick Cave
Mejor Película
Nominadas
- Bugonia
- F1
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle after Another
- The Secret Agent
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
- Train Dreams
Mejor Diseño de Producción
Nominados
- Frankenstein — Diseño de producción: Tamara Deverell / Decoración: Shane Vieau
- Hamnet — Fiona Crombie / Alice Felton
- Marty Supreme — Jack Fisk / Adam Willis
- One Battle after Another — Florencia Martin / Anthony Carlino
- Sinners — Hannah Beachler / Monique Champagne
Mejor Sonido
Nominados
- F1
- Frankenstein
- One Battle after Another
- Sinners
- Sirāt
Mejores Efectos Visuales
Nominados
- Avatar: Fire and Ash
- F1
- Jurassic World Rebirth
- The Lost Bus
- Sinners
Mejor Guion Adaptado
Nominados
- Bugonia — Will Tracy
- Frankenstein — Guillermo del Toro
- Hamnet — Chloé Zhao y Maggie O'Farrell
- One Battle after Another — Paul Thomas Anderson
- Train Dreams — Clint Bentley y Greg Kwedar
Mejor Guion Original
Nominados
- Blue Moon — Robert Kaplow
- It Was Just an Accident — Jafar Panahi
- Marty Supreme — Ronald Bronstein y Josh Safdie
- Sentimental Value — Eskil Vogt y Joachim Trier
- Sinners — Ryan Coogler