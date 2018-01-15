Publicidad

Auto salió volando y se incrustó en la fachada de un edificio en EE.UU

Auto salió volando y se incrustó en la fachada de un edificio en EE.UU

El insólito hecho ocurrió en el condado de Orange.

136264_BLU Radio. Carros / Foto de referencia: AFP
BLU Radio. Carros / Foto de referencia: AFP
Por: Redacción BLU Radio
|
Actualizado: enero 15, 2018 08:53 AM

Un vehículo quedó incrustado en la fachada de un edificio donde funciona una clínica dental en Orange, Estados Unidos.

Al parecer, el carro chocó a gran velocidad contra el guardarraíl de una carretera y fue a dar a la fachada de la edificación.

Bomberos del condado de Orange publicó fotografías del insólito caso en su cuenta de Twitter donde se aprecia cómo quedó incrustado el automóvil blanco en la pared. 

 

Por fortuna el conductor salió ileso al quedar colgando en la parte inferior del auto. Sin embargo, dos personas sufrieron heridas leves y lograron ser rescatadas. 

