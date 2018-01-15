Auto salió volando y se incrustó en la fachada de un edificio en EE.UU

Un vehículo quedó incrustado en la fachada de un edificio donde funciona una clínica dental en Orange, Estados Unidos.
Al parecer, el carro chocó a gran velocidad contra el guardarraíl de una carretera y fue a dar a la fachada de la edificación.
Bomberos del condado de Orange publicó fotografías del insólito caso en su cuenta de Twitter donde se aprecia cómo quedó incrustado el automóvil blanco en la pared.
OCFA in Santa Ana of a vehicle that crashed into the building. The fire was quickly extinguished, both victims are out of the vehicle safely with minor injuries. Members from OCFA & LA COUNTY Urban Search & Rescue teams are removing the vehicle from the building. pic.twitter.com/x29WvTkNGk— OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) January 14, 2018
Por fortuna el conductor salió ileso al quedar colgando en la parte inferior del auto. Sin embargo, dos personas sufrieron heridas leves y lograron ser rescatadas.
OCFA in Santa Ana with a vehicle that crashed into the second floor of a small Office building. The vehicle hit the center divider and went airborne and landed into the building. One person self extricated, the other person is still trapped in the vehicle. USAR from OCFA On scene pic.twitter.com/Lm5b4oyCIm— OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) January 14, 2018
