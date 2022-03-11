Publicidad

Historias
Jürgen Klopp, de acuerdo con la dura sanción al Chelsea: "se ha hecho lo correcto"

Jürgen Klopp, de acuerdo con la dura sanción al Chelsea: "se ha hecho lo correcto"

El gobierno británico decidió congelar los activos del club londinense por su dueño Abramovich, pues es considerado como uno de los allegados al presidente Vladímir Putin.

Jürgen Klopp AFP.jpeg
Jürgen Klopp, entrenador del Liverpool - AFP
Por: EFE
|

Jürgen Klopp, entrenador del Liverpool, habló sobre la sanción del Chelsea y su dueño Roman Abramovich y dijo que el Gobierno británico "ha hecho lo correcto".

El técnico alemán fue preguntado en rueda de prensa por la sanción que el Gobierno impuso este jueves a Abramovich y al club que dirige y por la que este no podrá vender, comprar ni renovar jugadores, así como vender entradas o 'merchandising'.

Publicidad

"Los empleados del Chelsea no son responsables de esto. El responsables es uno solo, Vladímir Putin. No sé qué papel ha jugado Abramovich en todo esto, pero por lo que decís era cercano a él. Creo que el Gobierno ha hecho lo correcto", dijo el alemán.

