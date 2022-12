Nuevo peinado de Cristiano causa burlas por su parecido con Zlatan

Cristiano Ronaldo - Best Men's Player of the Year



🏆🇵🇹 Yesterday, Cristiano Ronaldo won the BEST MEN'S PLAYER OF THE YEAR award at the 2019 Dubai Globe Soccer Awards#GlobeSoccerAwards #globesoccer @cristiano #CristianoRonaldo #cristiano pic.twitter.com/O3wFCvSRER