Resultado de las loterías de la Cruz Roja y del Huila de hoy martes 18 de abril de 2023

Actualizado: abril 18, 2023 08:42 PM
Este martes, 18 de abril, se llevaron a cabo los sorteos de las loterías de la
Último resultado Lotería de la Cruz Roja:
Premio mayor: xxxx Serie: xxx
Último resultado Lotería del Huila:
Publicidad
Premio mayor: xxxx Serie: xxx
Resultados del chance del martes 18 abril de 2023:
- Dorado mañana: 0020
- Dorado Tarde: 3520
- Culona: 3275
- Super Astro Sol: 2546 - Piscis
- Super Astro Luna: -
- Pijao de oro: 0143
- Paisita día: 7467
- Paisita noche: 6032 - delfín
- Chontico día: 6203
- Chontico noche: 8709
- Cafeterito tarde: 6323
- Cafeterito noche: 9799
- Sinuano día: 4975
- Sinuano noche:
- Cash three día: 760
- Cash three noche:
- Play four día: 8296
- Play four noche:
- Saman día: 5221
- Caribeña día: 2486
- Caribeña noche:
- Motilón Tarde: 8411
- Motilón Noche:
- Fantástica día: 9045
- Fantástica Noche:
- Antioqueñita Día: 0512
- Antioqueñita Tarde: 2747
- Culona noche:
Escuche el podcast: 'Historias detrás de la historia'
Le puede interesar:
Publicidad