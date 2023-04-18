Publicidad

Resultado de las loterías de la Cruz Roja y del Huila de hoy martes 18 de abril de 2023

Resultado de las loterías de la Cruz Roja y del Huila de hoy martes 18 de abril de 2023

Revise los resultados completos de las loterías que juegan hoy en el país.

Lotería del Huila, Lotería Cruz Roja.PNG
Por: Redacción BLU Radio
|
Actualizado: abril 18, 2023 08:42 PM

Este martes, 18 de abril, se llevaron a cabo los sorteos de las loterías de la Cruz Roja   y Huila. Conozca, además, los resultados de las principales loterías y también de los chances jugados este martes en Colombia.

Último resultado Lotería de la Cruz Roja:

Premio mayor: xxxx Serie: xxx

Último resultado Lotería del Huila:

Premio mayor: xxxx Serie: xxx

Resultados del chance del martes 18 abril de 2023:


  • Dorado mañana: 0020
  • Dorado Tarde: 3520
  • Culona: 3275
  • Super Astro Sol: 2546 - Piscis
  • Super Astro Luna: -
  • Pijao de oro: 0143
  • Paisita día: 7467
  • Paisita noche: 6032 - delfín
  • Chontico día: 6203
  • Chontico noche: 8709
  • Cafeterito tarde: 6323
  • Cafeterito noche: 9799
  • Sinuano día: 4975
  • Sinuano noche: 
  • Cash three día: 760
  • Cash three noche: 
  • Play four día: 8296
  • Play four noche: 
  • Saman día: 5221
  • Caribeña día: 2486
  • Caribeña noche: 
  • Motilón Tarde: 8411
  • Motilón Noche: 
  • Fantástica día: 9045
  • Fantástica Noche: 
  • Antioqueñita Día: 0512
  • Antioqueñita Tarde: 2747
  • Culona noche: 

