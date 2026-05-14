Así suena "Dai Dai", la canción de Shakira para la Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2026

La espera terminó y, oficialmente, este 14 de mayo se estrenó "Dai Dai", la canción de Shakira para la Copa del Mundo de la FIFA. Una vez más, la colombiano trajo un tema lleno de ritmo y sabor en donde resalta la pasión del fútbol, como lo hizo en el pasado en sus otras participaciones como la canción principal.

La barranquillera completará así su cuarto Mundial. La primera vez que estuvo fue en 2006 con el sencillo de "Hips Don't Lie"; luego en 2010 con el mítico "Waka Waka" y en 2014 con "La La La" en Brasil, todas canciones que se volvieron en himnos mundiales e insignias de la carrera de la colombiana.

Además, confesó que las ganancias de esta canción serán donadas para educación infantil en todo el mundo.



Así suena "Dai Dai", el himno de Shakira para el Mundial

Letra de "Dai Dai" de Shakira para el Mundial

[Intro: Shakira]

Oh-eh-oh-eh, eh-oh-eh

Oh-eh-oh-eh, eh-oh-eh



[Refrain: Shakira, Shakira & Burna Boy]

You knew from the day you were born

That here in this place you belong

You been this brave all along

What broke you once made you strong

Dai, dai, ikou, dale, allez, let's go

Dai, dai, ikou, dale, allez, let's go

[Verse 1: Burna Boy & Shakira]

Come follow your desire

Where there's a will, there's a way

You are the owner of that fire

No one can take it away

Sweat and blood to writе your storyThat is how you paved the wayYou're about to rеach the gloryOnly one step away

[Pre-Chorus: Burna Boy & Shakira, Both]

All the highs and lows

All the tears and the pain

You been there through it all, been through it allJust do it again

Now you got to believe, I believe'Cause you know what it takes

To be living my dream

Publicidad

[Chorus: Shakira & Burna Boy, Shakira]

Feel it, got everything you needed

Now bring it like you mean it

Just like you mean it

Dale, no olvide' lo que vales

Juega como tú sabes

Como tú sabe'

[Vers3 2: Shakira & Burna Boy]

Energy is contagious, you know

And it never fails no, no

No one's getting tired, I know

'Cause you got that fire, ayo

Dream a little higher, let's go, let's go, let's go

[Bridge: Shakira]

Ayo

Ayo

Publicidad

[Verse 3: Burna Boy, Burna Boy & Shakira]

We've taken all that our hearts can hold

We can't hold on to the past no more (Mmm)

From the dirt and the tears, we make gold

We are more than flesh and bones

[Pre-Chorus: Shakira & Burna Boy, Both]

All the highs and lows (Highs and lows)

All the tears and the pain

You been there through it all, been through it allJust do it again

Now you got to believe (I believe)

'Cause you know what it takes

To be living my dream

At the top of your game

[Chorus: Burna Boy & Shakira]

Feel it, got everything you needed

Now bring it like you mean it

Just like you mean it

Dale, no olvide' lo que vales

Juega como tú sabes

Como tú sabe'

[Verse 4: Shakira & Burna Boy]

Pelé, Maradona, Maldini, Romário

Cristiano Ronaldo

El Pibe, Iniesta, Beckham y Kaká

Messi, Mbappé, Salah

Brasil, Uruguay, Argentina, Colombia

US, England, Germany, France

South Africa, España, México, Japan

Korea, Netherlands

[Bridge: Shakira & Burna Boy]

Oh-eh-oh-eh, eh-oh-eh

Oh-eh-oh-eh, eh-oh-eh

[Refrain: Shakira & Burna Boy, Both]

Knew from the day you were born

Here in this place, you belong

You've been this brave all along

What broke you once made you strong (Ow)

Dai, dai, ikou, dale, allez, let's goDai, dai, ikou, dale, allez, let's goDai, dai, ikou, dale, allez, let's goDai, dai, ikou, dale, allez, let's go

