Así suena "Dai Dai", la canción de Shakira para la Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2026

La espera terminó y, oficialmente, este 14 de mayo se estrenó "Dai Dai", la canción de Shakira para la Copa del Mundo de la FIFA. Una vez más, la colombiano trajo un tema lleno de ritmo y sabor en donde resalta la pasión del fútbol, como lo hizo en el pasado en sus otras participaciones como la canción principal.
La barranquillera completará así su cuarto Mundial. La primera vez que estuvo fue en 2006 con el sencillo de "Hips Don't Lie"; luego en 2010 con el mítico "Waka Waka" y en 2014 con "La La La" en Brasil, todas canciones que se volvieron en himnos mundiales e insignias de la carrera de la colombiana.
Además, confesó que las ganancias de esta canción serán donadas para educación infantil en todo el mundo.
Así suena "Dai Dai", el himno de Shakira para el Mundial
Letra de "Dai Dai" de Shakira para el Mundial
[Intro: Shakira]
Oh-eh-oh-eh, eh-oh-eh
Oh-eh-oh-eh, eh-oh-eh
[Refrain: Shakira, Shakira & Burna Boy]
You knew from the day you were born
That here in this place you belong
You been this brave all along
What broke you once made you strong
Dai, dai, ikou, dale, allez, let's go
Dai, dai, ikou, dale, allez, let's go
[Verse 1: Burna Boy & Shakira]
Come follow your desire
Where there's a will, there's a way
You are the owner of that fire
No one can take it away
Sweat and blood to writе your storyThat is how you paved the wayYou're about to rеach the gloryOnly one step away
[Pre-Chorus: Burna Boy & Shakira, Both]
All the highs and lows
All the tears and the pain
You been there through it all, been through it allJust do it again
Now you got to believe, I believe'Cause you know what it takes
To be living my dream
Publicidad
[Chorus: Shakira & Burna Boy, Shakira]
Feel it, got everything you needed
Now bring it like you mean it
Just like you mean it
Dale, no olvide' lo que vales
Juega como tú sabes
Como tú sabe'
[Vers3 2: Shakira & Burna Boy]
Energy is contagious, you know
And it never fails no, no
No one's getting tired, I know
'Cause you got that fire, ayo
Dream a little higher, let's go, let's go, let's go
[Bridge: Shakira]
Ayo
Ayo
Publicidad
[Verse 3: Burna Boy, Burna Boy & Shakira]
We've taken all that our hearts can hold
We can't hold on to the past no more (Mmm)
From the dirt and the tears, we make gold
We are more than flesh and bones
[Pre-Chorus: Shakira & Burna Boy, Both]
All the highs and lows (Highs and lows)
All the tears and the pain
You been there through it all, been through it allJust do it again
Now you got to believe (I believe)
'Cause you know what it takes
To be living my dream
At the top of your game
[Chorus: Burna Boy & Shakira]
Feel it, got everything you needed
Now bring it like you mean it
Just like you mean it
Dale, no olvide' lo que vales
Juega como tú sabes
Como tú sabe'
[Verse 4: Shakira & Burna Boy]
Pelé, Maradona, Maldini, Romário
Cristiano Ronaldo
El Pibe, Iniesta, Beckham y Kaká
Messi, Mbappé, Salah
Brasil, Uruguay, Argentina, Colombia
US, England, Germany, France
South Africa, España, México, Japan
Korea, Netherlands
[Bridge: Shakira & Burna Boy]
Oh-eh-oh-eh, eh-oh-eh
Oh-eh-oh-eh, eh-oh-eh
[Refrain: Shakira & Burna Boy, Both]
Knew from the day you were born
Here in this place, you belong
You've been this brave all along
What broke you once made you strong (Ow)
Dai, dai, ikou, dale, allez, let's goDai, dai, ikou, dale, allez, let's goDai, dai, ikou, dale, allez, let's goDai, dai, ikou, dale, allez, let's go