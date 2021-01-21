Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Tendencias:
Posesión Joe Biden
Coronavirus
Cuadrado
Logo principal Blu
Reciba notificaciones de Blu Radio para tener las principales noticias de Colombia y el mundo.
Activar
No activar

Publicidad

Inicio  /  Mundo  / Videos: protestas aisladas en Estados Unidos tras investidura de Joe Biden como presidente

Videos: protestas aisladas en Estados Unidos tras investidura de Joe Biden como presidente

Durante las manifestaciones, protagonizadas por ultraizquierdistas, se presentaron algunos actos de vandalismo. Las protestas se registraron en Portland (Oregon), Seattle (Washington) y Denver (Colorado).

Protestas en Estados Unidos
Protestas en Estados Unidos
Foto: captura video Twitter @BGOnTheScene
Por: Redacción BLU Radio y EFE / 
|
21 de Enero, 2021

A pesar de la tranquilidad que reinó en Estados Unidos en medio de la ceremonia de investidura de Joe Biden como nuevo presidente, manifestantes de ultraizquierda perpetraron acciones violentas en Portland (Oregon), Seattle (Washington) y Denver (Colorado.

En Portland, unos 150 manifestantes vestidos de negro llegaron a la sede local del Partido Demócrata, donde generaron destrozos en ventanas y vandalizaron el edificio con pintas. Mientras algunos de ellos rompían vidrios, otros trataban de proteger a sus compañeros de ser grabados por las cámaras de seguridad, tapándolas con paraguas.

En Seattle, las protestas se registraron avanzada la noche. Varias personas fueron arrestadas por acciones vandálicas. “Esta no es una protesta pacífica. Hemos tenido varios sitios que han sido objeto de vandalismo ”, dijo la Policía.

Publicidad

En Denver, Colorado, manifestantes proizquierda quemaron una bandera de los Estados Unidos en inmediaciones de la sede de gobierno estatal.

Vea también:

Joe Biden. Foto AFP
Mundo

Joe Biden toma las riendas de un Estados Unidos sacudido por Trump

Joe Biden en la Oficina Oval. Foto AFP
Mundo

Suspensión de muro con México y 100 días de tapabocas: las 17 medidas de Biden en su primer día

Relacionados

Mundo

Estados Unidos

Joe Biden

Convierta a Blu Radio en su fuente de noticias Convierta a Blu Radio en su fuente de noticias

Vea también:

CARGAR MÁS

Publicidad

CARGAR MÁS
Al continuar la navegación, el usuario autoriza que el portal web, propiedad de Caracol Televisión S.A., haga uso de Cookies de acuerdo con esta Política .
ENTENDIDO