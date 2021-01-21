Videos: protestas aisladas en Estados Unidos tras investidura de Joe Biden como presidente

A pesar de la tranquilidad que reinó en Estados Unidos en medio de la ceremonia de investidura de Joe Biden como nuevo presidente, manifestantes de ultraizquierda perpetraron acciones violentas en Portland (Oregon), Seattle (Washington) y Denver (Colorado.
Hours after Joe Biden called for unity, Antifa committed more acts of domestic terrorism in Seattle & Portland. Should we have seen this coming? Yes: they literally promote their violent riots... errr, peaceful protests. I stopped by @foxnewsnight with @shannonbream to discuss. pic.twitter.com/V6h6LmYjyO— (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) January 21, 2021
En Portland, unos 150 manifestantes vestidos de negro llegaron a la sede local del Partido Demócrata, donde generaron destrozos en ventanas y vandalizaron el edificio con pintas. Mientras algunos de ellos rompían vidrios, otros trataban de proteger a sus compañeros de ser grabados por las cámaras de seguridad, tapándolas con paraguas.
Antifascist flag and anarchy symbol spray paint on a sign near 8th and Davis. Crowd still arguing about where to go. One person yelled to listen to BIPOCs and not just fight the cops. pic.twitter.com/rXWyHcfroy— Hannah Ray Lambert (@TheHannahRay) January 20, 2021
Officers ended up throwing some smoke cannisters and retreating. One demonstrator joked, "We're off to a good start." Another announced the Biden presidency has the same problems as the previous administration. pic.twitter.com/53XJQo4ajM— Hannah Ray Lambert (@TheHannahRay) January 20, 2021
En Seattle, las protestas se registraron avanzada la noche. Varias personas fueron arrestadas por acciones vandálicas. “Esta no es una protesta pacífica. Hemos tenido varios sitios que han sido objeto de vandalismo ”, dijo la Policía.
American flags are burned on the streets of Seattle as part of tonight’s J20 Direct Action #Seattle #SeattleProtests #J20 pic.twitter.com/DTL9CzEHnF— Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) January 21, 2021
One arrest made as police order the group to disperse from near Pike Place Market in Seattle #J20 #Seattle #Antifa #SeattleProtests pic.twitter.com/9KSsXSFnqu— Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) January 21, 2021
En Denver, Colorado, manifestantes proizquierda quemaron una bandera de los Estados Unidos en inmediaciones de la sede de gobierno estatal.
Antifa quemando la bandera de EEUU, un hombre trata de apagarlo y es asaltado por Antifa en Denver , Colorado /andyngo pic.twitter.com/VJ5QUXx5aA— jenny jimenez (@jennjime3493) January 21, 2021