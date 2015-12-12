Publicidad

Blu Radio  /  Nación  /  ¡Imperdible! Lo mejor de YouTube durante el 2015

¡Imperdible! Lo mejor de YouTube durante el 2015

Programas musicales, sketches de sitcoms y anuncios de televisión, hacen parte de lo más visto en YouTube en 2015.

Foto: Captura pantalla YouTube
Por: Redacción BLU Radio
|
Actualizado: abril 29, 2016 08:50 PM

La popular red social publicó el listado de los videos que fueron vistos durante más de 25 millones de horas, y en su creación se involucraron canales con más de 40 millones de suscriptores.

 

1.     Silento- Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae) #WatchMeDanceOn por Tianne King

2.     Clash of Clans: Revenge (Official Super Bowl TV Commercial) por Clash of Clans

3.     Crazy Plastic Ball PRANK!! por RomanAtwood

4.     Love Has No Labels | Diversity & Inclusion | Ad Council por Ad Council

5.     Lip Sync Battle with Will Ferrell, Kevin Hart and Jimmy Fallon por The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

6.     Justin Bieber Carpool Karaoke por The Late Late Show with James Corden

7.     6ft Man in 6ft Giant Water Balloon - 4K - The Slow Mo Guys por The Slow Mo Guys

8.     Golden boy Calum Scott hits the right note | Audition Week 1 | Britain's Got Talent 2015 por Britain's Got Talent

9.     Dover Police DashCam Confessional (Shake it Off) por Dover Police

10.  Mean Tweets - President Obama Edition por Jimmy Kimmel Live

