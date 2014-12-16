Las 10 expresiones colombianas que no se encuentran en el diccionario

Ricardo Suárez, creador del blog beyondcolombia.wordpress.com se dio a la tarea de traducir al inglés las 10 expresiones colombianas que, advierte, “nunca encontrará en un diccionario”.

1. Yeyo: This word was born at the Caribbean Coast and all Colombia uses now. It refers to someone that is feeling bad and feels is going to faint. Moms, for example, when they get upset they say they are going to have a Yeyo due to something wrong you just did. Try not to pull out her Yeyo!

2. Patatús: It’s similar to Yeyo, but is refers strictly to a bad health condition. When you are not doing well and normally you are sick, or you are about to be, you will have a Patatús.

3. Abeja: Or in English “Bee”, is used in a negative way to refer someone who is always taking advantage over someone. We say that someone is Abeja when this person wants to skip the queue, leave without paying or cheat during an exam.

4. Tragado: This is a funny one. Tragar means “Swallow” and we normally say “Más tragado que calzoncillo de torero” (More swallowed than bullfighter’s underwear). Can you imagine what this stands for? Yes! When you are deeply in love! You are as lost as the bullfighter’s underwear, that we can’t even see you around (a friend of you will say you this).

5. Guayabo: Is the Colombian expression for Hangover. It comes from the word Guayaba, an exotic fruit that has little clean worms inside and seems they went up to your head and you can’t stand anymore!

6. Pinta: Women use this word when talking about a handsome man. Pinta refers to Outfit and someone is well-dressed and good looking, women say “Ese man está muy pinta” (That guy is so handsome).

7. Guachafita: Is the moment when you have created a mess during a party. This is used by old people referring to the disorder of young people. If you are living inside an apartment complex and you decided to give a party, the most probably thing is that the old people call to the Complex Administrator to leave a complaint about the Guachafita you are doing!

8. Achicopalado: This word refers to a sad mood. When you don’t feel happy at all and seem to be depressed, you are Achicopalado and we can tell! Shiners and pale.

9. Paila: This is a flat kitchen utensil for making Arepas (traditional Colombian food, flatbread made of ground maize dough) but we say this every time when something goes wrong or someone is screwed. We point our neck with one hand and say “Paila!”, as you are dead.

10. Líchigo: I love this word, sound very strange and it has different meanings. In Antioquia and Caldas region it is a little purse for keeping money, a pocket knife or a handkerchief. But in Bogotá we say this for a very stingy person, the one that doesn’t leave a penny on the table. We scratch our elbow like we were going to find something (money) on it!