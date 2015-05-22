Publicidad

Neville Longbottom, de gordo y tonto en Harry Potter al más 'hot' de Reino Unido

Neville Longbottom, de gordo y tonto en Harry Potter al más ‘hot’ de Reino Unido

Pocos conocen a Matthew David Lewis, pero si se habla de Neville Longbottom, el fiel amigo -pero gordo y tonto- de Harry Potter, millones de personas...

42610_Matthew Lewis / Foto: Twitter Attitude @AttitudeMag
Matthew Lewis / Foto: Twitter Attitude @AttitudeMag

42611_Neville Longbottom / Foto: captura YouTube HarryPotter
Matthew Lewis / Foto: Twitter Attitude @AttitudeMag

42612_Neville Longbottom / Foto: captura YouTube HarryPotter
Neville Longbottom / Foto: captura YouTube HarryPotter

42613_Neville Longbottom / Foto: captura YouTube HarryPotter
Neville Longbottom / Foto: captura YouTube HarryPotter

42614_Matthew Lewis / Foto: Twitter Attitude @AttitudeMag
Neville Longbottom / Foto: captura YouTube HarryPotter
Por: Redacción BLU Radio
Actualizado: mayo 11, 2016 11:28 AM

Pocos conocen a Matthew David Lewis, pero si se habla de Neville Longbottom, el fiel amigo -pero gordo y tonto- de Harry Potter, millones de personas entenderán.

Sin embargo, cada vez sorprende más con su físico y ahora ratifica su búsqueda de ser el mas ‘hot’ de Reino Unido al aparecer en la portada de la revista Attitude, que lo muestra sensual y atractivo. (Lea también:  Top 10 de los pilotos más guapos del Rally Dakar 2015 )

 

Sus fotografías recientes, a los 25 años, lograron que incluso se convierta en tendencia mundial.

