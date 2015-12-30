Publicidad

Los 10 trinos más retuiteados durante el 2015

Aquí les presentamos los tuits que tuvieron mayor compartidos durante el año 2015, según lo informó la red social de Twitter. Para la agrupación One Direction fue un año exitoso en la red social.

Por: Redacción BLU Radio
|
Actualizado: abril 29, 2016 06:17 PM

1: One Direction: En su cuenta oficial de Twitter Zayn Malik, integrante la agrupación anunció que se separaría de la banda y seguido a ello Harry Styles agradeció a todos los seguidores del grupo musical. Los fans enloquecieron ante la noticia, convirtiendo el Tuit de Styles en el más retuiteado del año con 719.316 compartidos.

All the love as always. H

2: Zayn Malik felicita a la agrupación One Direction por el lanzamiento de la nueva producción musical, logrando más de 584 mil retweets.

Proud of my boys the new single is sick. Big love. :) x

3: Liam Payne celebra tras cinco el quinto aniversario de One Direction y agradece a los miembros de la banda por su trabajo. De nuevo la red social enloquece con unos 495 compartidos.

 

Wowwwww 5 years 5 boys what an amazing journey I couldn't thank you all ever enough and thank you Louis Niall Harry and zayn for everything

4: El Mandatario Barak Obama festeja la decisión del Tribunal Supremo de Estados Unidos tras legalizar el matrimonio gay. Su tuit logró 448.051 retweets y más de 432 ‘Me gusta’.

5: Louis Tomlinson agradece el apoyo y fidelidad a todos los seguidores de la banda One Direction. El resultado: 412.431 retweets.

Our fans support really has been a different class ! Huge love to you guys !!

6: Salmán bin Abdulaziz, actual Rey de Arabia Saudí, anuncia su coronación en la red social con un mensaje de oración obteniendo 367.819 compartidos.

 

???? ????? ?????? : ??????? ???? ????? ???? ?? ?????? ????? ???? ???? ??? ?? ?????? ?????? ??? ???? ????? ??????? ????????? ?? ??????.

7: Niall Horan integrante de One Direction le envía un mensaje de cumpleaños a su compañero Liam Payne y sus fans celebran su día con 309.380 retweets y 226.307 me gusta.

Please: Do everything you possibly can in one lifetime.

8: El cantante Kanye West logra 309.380 compartidos en su cuenta de Twitter tras compartir una frase algo confusa pero con estilo filosofal.

9: El fallecido actor, Leonard Nimoy publicó en su cuenta oficial un mensaje de paz e inspiración para la vida. El último trino del eterno Nimoy logró 276,712 compartidos.

10: El primer trino de Caitlyn Jenner para presentarse al mundo sin complejos. Su noticia logró 259,705 retweets.

 

