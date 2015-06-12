Publicidad

Memes: Bolivia y México aburrieron en el campo pero no en las redes

Luego de registrarse el primer 0-0 de la Copa América protagonizado por México y Bolivia, en las redes aparecieron los infaltables memes burlándose...

45980_Foto: Twitter @Memedeportes
Foto: Twitter @Memedeportes

45981_Foto: Twitter @Memedeportes
Foto: Twitter @Memedeportes

45982_Foto: Twitter @Memedeportes
Foto: Twitter @Memedeportes

45983_Foto: Twitter @Memedeportes
Foto: Twitter @Memedeportes

45984_Foto: Twitter @Memedeportes
Foto: Twitter @Memedeportes

45985_Foto: Twitter @GiselaAlejandra
Foto: Twitter @Memedeportes

45986_Foto: Twitter @juanfutbol
Foto: Twitter @GiselaAlejandra

45987_Foto: Twitter @RaimondPSUV
Foto: Twitter @juanfutbol

45988_Foto: Facebook Julian Ch
Foto: Twitter @RaimondPSUV

45989_Foto: Facebook Damian Torres Vazquez
Foto: Facebook Julian Ch

45990_Foto: Facebook Axel Casper Valencia XD
Foto: Facebook Damian Torres Vazquez

45991_Foto: Twitter @lopezdoriga
Foto: Facebook Axel Casper Valencia XD
Por: Redacción BLU Radio
Actualizado: mayo 11, 2016 11:27 AM

del encuentro.

 

Pese a que el partido fue carente de emociones, los internautas se las ingeniaron para ser creativos y compartir estas divertidas imágenes.

✔️ Síganos en Google Noticias con toda la información de Colombia y el mundo. ✔️ Síganos en Google Noticias con toda la información de Colombia y el mundo.