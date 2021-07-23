Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Tendencias:
Juegos Olímpicos
La Voz Kids
Vacunación COVID
Coronavirus en Colombia
Logo principal Blu
Reciba notificaciones de Blu Radio para tener las principales noticias de Colombia y el mundo.
Activar
No activar

Publicidad

Inicio  /  Deportes  / Juegos Olímpicos  / Inician los Juegos Olímpicos Tokio 2020: espectacular ceremonia de inauguración

Inician los Juegos Olímpicos Tokio 2020: espectacular ceremonia de inauguración

Se trata de la edición más caótica y complicada de organizar del evento deportivo planetario en la era moderna, debido a la pandemia del COVID-19.

OLY-2020-2021-OPENING-OUTSIDE
1 of 15

Fireworks light up the sky over the Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, in Tokyo, on July 23, 2021. (Photo by Charly TRIBALLEAU / AFP)

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP

OLY-2020-2021-TOKYO-OPENING
2 of 15

Dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Olympic Stadium, in Tokyo, on July 23, 2021. (Photo by Franck FIFE / AFP)

FRANCK FIFE/AFP

OLY-2020-2021-OPENING-OUTSIDE
3 of 15

Fireworks light up the sky over the Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, in Tokyo, on July 23, 2021. (Photo by Charly TRIBALLEAU / AFP)

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP

OLY-2020-2021-TOKYO-OPENING
4 of 15

Dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Olympic Stadium, in Tokyo, on July 23, 2021. (Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP)

JEWEL SAMAD/AFP

OLY-2020-2021-TOKYO-OPENING
5 of 15

Fireworks go off around the Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, in Tokyo, on July 23, 2021. (Photo by Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP)

JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP

OLY-2020-2021-TOKYO-OPENING
6 of 15

An overview shows the Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, in Tokyo, on July 23, 2021. (Photo by Fran�ois-Xavier MARIT / AFP)

FRANCOIS-XAVIER MARIT/AFP

OLY-2020-2021-TOKYO-OPENING
7 of 15

Fireworks go off around the Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, in Tokyo, on July 23, 2021. (Photo by Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP)

JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP

OLY-2020-2021-TOKYO-OPENING
8 of 15

Fireworks go off around the Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, in Tokyo, on July 23, 2021. (Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP)

JEWEL SAMAD/AFP

OLY-2020-2021-TOKYO-OPENING
9 of 15

Fireworks go off around the Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Olympic Stadium, in Tokyo, on July 23, 2021. (Photo by Martin BUREAU / AFP)

MARTIN BUREAU/AFP

OLY-2020-2021-TOKYO-OPENING
10 of 15

A picture shows a fireworks display during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Olympic Stadium, in Tokyo, on July 23, 2021. (Photo by Andrej ISAKOVIC / AFP)

ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP

OLY-2020-2021-TOKYO-OPENING
11 of 15

Fireworks go off around the Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, in Tokyo, on July 23, 2021. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP)

BEN STANSALL/AFP

OLY-2020-2021-TOKYO-OPENING
12 of 15

An overview shows a performer running on a treadmill during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Olympic Stadium, in Tokyo, on July 23, 2021. (Photo by Antonin THUILLIER / AFP)

ANTONIN THUILLIER/AFP

OLY-2020-2021-TOKYO-OPENING
13 of 15

An overview shows a performers during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Olympic Stadium, in Tokyo, on July 23, 2021. (Photo by Antonin THUILLIER / AFP)

ANTONIN THUILLIER/AFP

OLY-2020-2021-TOKYO-OPENING
14 of 15

Fireworks go off around the Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, in Tokyo, on July 23, 2021. (Photo by HANNAH MCKAY / POOL / AFP)

HANNAH MCKAY/AFP

OLY-2020-2021-TOKYO-OPENING
15 of 15

An overview shows the Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, in Tokyo, on July 23, 2021. (Photo by Fran�ois-Xavier MARIT / AFP)

FRANCOIS-XAVIER MARIT/AFP
Por: AFP
|

Al fin llegó el día que Japón llevaba esperando desde el 13 de septiembre de 2013, cuando Tokio fue elegida sede de los Juegos de 2020: este viernes se inaugura la edición más caótica y complicada de organizar del evento deportivo planetario en la era moderna.

Un año después de la inédita decisión de aplazar los Juegos como consecuencia del COVID-19 y después de muchas dudas e interrogantes, Tokio-2020 echa a andar en una ciudad que está en estado de emergencia por la pandemia.

La ceremonia de inauguración del viernes por la noche en Tokio (11h00 GMT) marcará no solo el comienzo de dos semanas de pruebas deportivas, proezas y emociones, sino también el broche a años de dificultosos preparativos para los organizadores japoneses y el Comité Olímpico Internacional (COI).

Relacionados

Deportes

Juegos Olímpicos

Convierta a Blu Radio en su fuente de noticias Convierta a Blu Radio en su fuente de noticias