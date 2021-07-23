Inician los Juegos Olímpicos Tokio 2020: espectacular ceremonia de inauguración

Fireworks light up the sky over the Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, in Tokyo, on July 23, 2021. (Photo by Charly TRIBALLEAU / AFP)
CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP
Dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Olympic Stadium, in Tokyo, on July 23, 2021. (Photo by Franck FIFE / AFP)
FRANCK FIFE/AFP
Fireworks light up the sky over the Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, in Tokyo, on July 23, 2021. (Photo by Charly TRIBALLEAU / AFP)
CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP
Dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Olympic Stadium, in Tokyo, on July 23, 2021. (Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP)
JEWEL SAMAD/AFP
Fireworks go off around the Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, in Tokyo, on July 23, 2021. (Photo by Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP)
JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP
An overview shows the Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, in Tokyo, on July 23, 2021. (Photo by Fran�ois-Xavier MARIT / AFP)
FRANCOIS-XAVIER MARIT/AFP
Fireworks go off around the Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, in Tokyo, on July 23, 2021. (Photo by Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP)
JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP
Fireworks go off around the Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, in Tokyo, on July 23, 2021. (Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP)
JEWEL SAMAD/AFP
Fireworks go off around the Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Olympic Stadium, in Tokyo, on July 23, 2021. (Photo by Martin BUREAU / AFP)
MARTIN BUREAU/AFP
A picture shows a fireworks display during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Olympic Stadium, in Tokyo, on July 23, 2021. (Photo by Andrej ISAKOVIC / AFP)
ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP
Fireworks go off around the Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, in Tokyo, on July 23, 2021. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP)
BEN STANSALL/AFP
An overview shows a performer running on a treadmill during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Olympic Stadium, in Tokyo, on July 23, 2021. (Photo by Antonin THUILLIER / AFP)
ANTONIN THUILLIER/AFP
An overview shows a performers during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Olympic Stadium, in Tokyo, on July 23, 2021. (Photo by Antonin THUILLIER / AFP)
ANTONIN THUILLIER/AFP
Fireworks go off around the Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, in Tokyo, on July 23, 2021. (Photo by HANNAH MCKAY / POOL / AFP)
HANNAH MCKAY/AFP
An overview shows the Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, in Tokyo, on July 23, 2021. (Photo by Fran�ois-Xavier MARIT / AFP)
FRANCOIS-XAVIER MARIT/AFP
Al fin llegó el día que Japón llevaba esperando desde el 13 de septiembre de 2013, cuando Tokio fue elegida sede de los Juegos de 2020: este viernes se inaugura la edición más caótica y complicada de organizar del evento deportivo planetario en la era moderna.
Un año después de la inédita decisión de aplazar los Juegos como consecuencia del COVID-19 y después de muchas dudas e interrogantes, Tokio-2020 echa a andar en una ciudad que está en estado de emergencia por la pandemia.
La ceremonia de inauguración del viernes por la noche en Tokio (11h00 GMT) marcará no solo el comienzo de dos semanas de pruebas deportivas, proezas y emociones, sino también el broche a años de dificultosos preparativos para los organizadores japoneses y el Comité Olímpico Internacional (COI).
𝙀𝙡 𝙢𝙤𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙤 𝙙𝙚 𝙅𝙖𝙥𝙤́𝙣 🗾🎆— #Tokio2020 en Español (@Tokyo2020es) July 23, 2021
La bandera japonesa🇯🇵 ingresó al Estadio Olímpico 🏟️ durante nuestra #CeremoniaDeApertura.#Tokio2020 #JuegosOlimpicos pic.twitter.com/KaHtcb4pwS