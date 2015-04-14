Obama saca a Cuba de la lista de países que apoyan el terrorismo

La Casa Blanca anunció este martes 14 de abril que el presidente Barack Obama tomó la histórica decisión de remover a Cuba de los países patrocinadores del terrorismo, trasmitiendo así una notificación formal al Congreso norteamericano. (Vea todo el proceso de mejora en las relaciones entre EE.UU. y Cuba aquí)

"Sacar a Cuba de la lista de estados terroristas es un paso razonable y necesario desde hace mucho tiempo", dijo Geoff Thale, director del Programa de la Oficina en Washington para Asuntos Latinoamericanos (WOLA).

Ahora el Congreso de Estados Unidos tendrá 45 días para tomar una decisión, aunque no impedirá al presidente Obama efectuar el retiro por decisión ejecutiva.

Cabe recordar que Cuba fue puesta en la lista en el año 1982, con el argumento de que había apoyado movimientos revolucionarios armados en América durante la Guerra Fría.

“Removiendo a Cuba de la lista, se eliminará un irritante innecesario en la relación y tal vez nos permitirá discutir las diferencias reales que sí tenemos de una manera más seria. Debe ayudar a allanar el camino para las relaciones diplomáticas normales”, dijo el vocero de la Casa Blanca para Latinoamérica. (Presidentes de EE.UU. y Cuba se reúnen tras 50 años)

Además la Casa Blanca recuerda que Cuba es actual facilitador del proceso de paz entre el Gobierno colombiano y la guerrilla de las Farc, por lo que "esta decisión se alinea a las políticas estadounidenses con las realidades de hoy y se comunica un nuevo enfoque a toda la región”.

El anuncio se da luego del histórico encuentro en la VII Cumbre de las Américas que se desarrolló en Panamá, cuando Cuba participó por primera vez, y el presidente Obama y Castro se reunió cara a cara. (Vea también: Encuentro Obama-Castro no acabará la dictadura en Cuba: Carlos Alberto Montaner )

La Casa Blanca espera que con esta decisión, las embajadas en ambos países sean reabiertas con prontitud.

La eliminación de Cuba de la lista de estados patrocinadores del terrorismo es a la vez un paso necesario para la apertura de una embajada de Estados Unidos en La Habana, así como parte del proceso del presidente Barack Obama de la actualización de la política de Estados Unidos hacia Cuba para el siglo 21.

Este es el comunicado oficial emitido por la Oficina de Washington en Latinoamérica:

White House Announces Cuba’s Removal from ‘State Sponsors of Terror’ List

Washington, D.C.—Today the White House announced that the President is removing Cuba from the list of state sponsors of terrorism, and that it has transmitted a formal notification to the Congress.

“Taking Cuba off the list of terrorist states is a sensible, and long overdue step,” said Geoff Thale, Director of Programs at the Washington Office on Latin America (WOLA), a research and advocacy organization with over two decades of experience on Cuba issues.

“Whatever U.S. and Cuban differences, the Cuban government has not been a supporter of terrorism. Taking Cuba off the list will remove an unnecessary irritant in the relationship, and perhaps allow us to discuss the real differences we do have in a more serious way. It should help pave the way for normal diplomatic relations,” Thale said.

The removal of Cuba from the list of state sponsors of terrorism is both a necessary step towards opening a U.S. embassy in Havana as well as part of President Obama’s deeper process of updating U.S. policy towards Cuba for the 21st century.

Cuba was originally placed on the list in 1982 on the grounds that it supported armed revolutionary movements in the Americas during the Cold War. A telling indicator of this policy’s inapplicability is the fact that the brief section on Cuba in the last State Department report on the issue contains less than 200 words. The report points out “there was no indication that the Cuban government provided weapons or paramilitary training to terrorist groups.”

Far from a source of regional or global instability, in recent years Cuba has facilitated a peace process between the Colombian government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC). As a result, the Havana-based Colombian peace talks seem well-poised to end that country’s 50-year armed conflict—the longest standing armed conflict in the hemisphere.

“This decision aligns U.S. policies with the realities of today, and it communicates a new approach to the whole region. This announcement paves the way for additional changes in the process of normalizing relations with Cuba,” said Thale.

This announcement comes in the wake of a historic Summit of the Americas, when Cuba participated for the first time, and President Obama and Castro met face-to-face. It is expected that the countries move forward to open up embassies soon.