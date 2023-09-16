Lotería de Boyacá: resultados del Boyalotto de hoy sábado 16 de septiembre de 2023

Actualizado: septiembre 16, 2023 06:48 PM
¿Compró la Lotería de Boyacá este sábado, 16 de septiembre, de 2023? Revise muy bien su billete: aquí están los resultados del Boyalotto.
La Lotería de Boyacá, que ahora tiene un premio mayor de 15.000 millones de pesos, juega todos los sábados a las 10:40 de la noche.
Resultados del Boyalotto:
Resultados de la Lotería de Boyacá:
Resultados del chance de hoy sábado 16 de septiembre
- Dorado mañana: 5709
- Dorado Tarde: 8296
- Dorado Noche: xxxx
- Culona: 2620
- Super Astro Sol: 1143 - Acuario
- Super Astro Luna: xxxx - xxxx
- Pijao de oro: xxxx
- Paisita día: 9229
- Paisita noche: 3803 - Conejo
- Chontico día: 9686
- Chontico noche: xxxx
- Cafeterito tarde: 2485
- Cafeterito noche: xxxx
- Sinuano día: 8048
- Sinuano noche: xxxx
- Cash three día: 605
- Cash three noche: xxx
- Play four día: 9637
- Play four noche: xxxx
- Saman día: 7086
- Caribeña día: 5069
- Caribeña noche: xxxx
- Motilón Tarde: 2851
- Motilón Noche: xxxx
- Fantástica día: 4296
- Fantástica Noche: xxxx
- Antioqueñita Día: 0073
- Antioqueñita Tarde: 5508
- Culona noche: xxxx
