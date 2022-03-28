Lista de ganadores de la 94 edición de los premios Óscar: Encanto llena de orgullo a Colombia

"CODA" se llevó este domingo con el Óscar a mejor película y Jane Campion logró el de mejor dirección por "The Power of the Dog", en una edición dominada por "Dune" en las categorías técnicas. Por el lado de los colombianos, el orgullo fue por Encanto, galardonada como mejor cinta animada.

Conozca el listado de ganadores de la 94 edición de los Óscar:

Publicidad

MEJOR PELÍCULA:

"CODA ".

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN:

Jane Campion, por "The Power of the Dog".

MEJOR ACTRIZ:

Jessica Chastain, por "The Eyes of Tammy Faye".

MEJOR ACTOR:

Will Smith, por "King Richard".

Publicidad

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO:

Ariana Debose, por "West Side Story".

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO:

Troy Kotsur, por "CODA".

Publicidad

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN:

"Encanto", de Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino y Clark Spencer.

MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL:

Kenneth Branagh, por "Belfast".

MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO:

Siân Heder, por "CODA".

MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL:

"Drive my Car" (Japón).

Publicidad

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL:

"No Time to Die" de Billie Eilish y Finneas O´Connell, por "No time to die".

MEJOR BANDA SONORA ORIGINAL:

Hans Zimmer, por "Dune".

Publicidad

MEJOR MONTAJE:

Joe Walker, por "Dune".

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA:

Greig Fraser, por "Dune".

MEJOR SONIDO:

"Dune".

MEJOR VESTUARIO:

Jenny Beavan, por "Cruella".

Publicidad

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE ANIMACIÓN:

"The Windshield Wiper", de Alberto Mielgo y Leo Sánchez.

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE:

"The Long Goodbye", de Aneil Karia y Riz Ahmed.

Publicidad

MEJOR LARGOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL:

"Summer of soul", de Ahmir 'Questlove' Thompson, Joseph Patel, Robert Fyvolent y David Dinerstein.

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL:

"The Queen of Basketball".

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA:

"The Eyes of Tammy Faye".

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN.

"Dune".

Publicidad

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES:

"Dune".