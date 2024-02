Revelan el carro eléctrico volador de Alef Aeronautics; la millonada que costará

Someone asked for a flying car? 🛸 #MWC24 has one! @AlefAeronautics already has 2500 pre-orders worth $750M ($150 deposit)



The $300,000 Model A #eVTOL is fully electric and has a driving range of 200 miles and a flying range of 110! (And a parachute 🪂😅)#MWC2024 #Aviation… pic.twitter.com/1a8PL3NAzw