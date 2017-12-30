Los mejores automóviles del 2017, según Top Gear

El ranking Top Gear Awards 2017 de la Top Gear, revista inglesa de la BBC de Londres, publicó la lista de los mejores carros calificando el diseño, desempeño y tecnología, y además eligen cuál es para ellos el carro del año con el premio ‘Car of the year’.
Publicidad
Estos son los mejores vehículos, según Top Gear:
1. Premio 'Gran Turismo of the Year', ganador: Bentley Continental GT
Publicidad
2. Premio 'Engine of the Year', ganador' Porsche 911 GT3
Publicidad
3. Premio 'Muscle Car of the Year', ganador: Dodge Demon
4. Premio 'Supercar of the Year', ganador: McLaren 720S
Publicidad
5. Premio 'Track Car of the Year', ganador: Ford GT
Publicidad
6. Premio 'Hypercar of the Year', ganador: Bugatti Chiron
7. Premio 'Car of the Year', ganador: Honda Civic Type R