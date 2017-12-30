Publicidad

Mundo  /  Los mejores automóviles del 2017, según Top Gear

Los mejores automóviles del 2017, según Top Gear

La revista inglesa Top Gear dio a conocer el ranking de los mejores carros del año.

Por: Redacción BLU Radio
|
Actualizado: diciembre 30, 2017 01:01 PM

El ranking Top Gear Awards 2017 de la Top Gear, revista inglesa de la BBC de Londres, publicó la lista de los mejores carros calificando el diseño, desempeño y tecnología, y además eligen cuál es para ellos el carro del año con el premio ‘Car of the year’.

 

Estos son los mejores vehículos, según Top Gear:

 

1. Premio 'Gran Turismo of the Year', ganador: Bentley Continental GT

 

2. Premio 'Engine of the Year', ganador' Porsche 911 GT3

 

3. Premio 'Muscle Car of the Year', ganador: Dodge Demon

 

4. Premio 'Supercar of the Year', ganador: McLaren 720S

 

5. Premio 'Track Car of the Year', ganador: Ford GT

 

6. Premio 'Hypercar of the Year', ganador: Bugatti Chiron

 

7. Premio 'Car of the Year', ganador: Honda Civic Type R

