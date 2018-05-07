U. de Florida ofrece disculpas a afroamericanos retirados en ceremonia de graduación

El presidente de la Universidad de Florida W. Kent Fuchs se disculpó desde su cuenta de Twitter por el trato que recibieron algunos estudiantes afroamericanos el pasado fin de semana durante la ceremonia de graduación.
En varios videos que circulan en redes sociales se puede apreciar cómo los jóvenes eran retirados con agresividad por un trabajador de la universidad cuando celebraban de manera efusiva su logro alcanzado.
UF Twitter 🗣🗣— Chris (@ChicoFreedom) May 5, 2018
Somebody please find out this employee’s name!! Every time a Black student took more than TWO seconds, he aggressively pushed them. Watch it for yourself. #ItsGreatUF pic.twitter.com/zMee1nMbUZ
“Durante una de las ceremonias del fin de semana, fuimos inapropiadamente agresivos en apresurar a los estudiantes a través del escenario. Personalmente me disculpo, y estoy contactando los estudiantes involucrados”, escribió.
Vea aquí:
During one of this weekend’s commencement ceremonies, we were inappropriately aggressive in rushing students across the stage. I personally apologize, and am reaching out to the students involved. (1/2)— W. Kent Fuchs (@PresidentFuchs) May 6, 2018
The practice has been halted for all future ceremonies, and we will work to make sure all graduating students know we are proud of their achievements and celebrate with them their graduation. (2/2)— W. Kent Fuchs (@PresidentFuchs) May 6, 2018
Las autoridades están estudiando el incidente y el propio presidente de la institución garantizó que estos episodios no se volverán a presentar en eventos futuros.