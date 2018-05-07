Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Tendencias:
Lluvias en Cundinamarca
Encuesta Invamer
Mundial Qatar 2022
Historias
Logo principal Blu
Reciba notificaciones de Blu Radio para tener las principales noticias de Colombia y el mundo.
Activar
No activar

Publicidad

Blu Radio  /  Mundo  /  U. de Florida ofrece disculpas a afroamericanos retirados en ceremonia de graduación

U. de Florida ofrece disculpas a afroamericanos retirados en ceremonia de graduación

Los jóvenes fueron retirados agresivamente por un empleado de la universidad.

305776_Foto: grados en la Universidad de Florida/ Facebook: @uflorida
Foto: grados en la Universidad de Florida/ Facebook: @uflorida
Por: Redacción BLU Radio
|

El presidente de la Universidad de Florida W. Kent Fuchs se disculpó desde su cuenta de Twitter por el trato que recibieron algunos estudiantes afroamericanos el pasado fin de semana durante la ceremonia de graduación.
 
En varios videos que circulan en redes sociales se puede apreciar cómo los jóvenes eran retirados con agresividad por un trabajador de la universidad cuando celebraban de manera efusiva su logro alcanzado. 

Publicidad

“Durante una de las ceremonias del fin de semana, fuimos inapropiadamente agresivos en apresurar a los estudiantes a través del escenario. Personalmente me disculpo, y estoy contactando los estudiantes involucrados”, escribió. 

Vea aquí:  ¿Cómo sobrevivir a una masacre? Madre de estudiante en Florida cuenta detalles

Publicidad

Publicidad

Las autoridades están estudiando el incidente y el propio presidente de la institución garantizó que estos episodios no se volverán a presentar en eventos futuros. 
 
 

Relacionados

Blu Radio

Estados Unidos

racismo

✔️ Síganos en Google Noticias con toda la información de Colombia y el mundo. ✔️ Síganos en Google Noticias con toda la información de Colombia y el mundo.