Video: Trump dejó con la mano estirada a presidenta de la Cámara de EE.UU.

El presidente de EE.UU., Donald Trump, es blanco de críticas luego de dejar con la mano estirada a Nancy Pelosi, presidenta de la Cámara de Representantes de EE.UU, durante el discurso del Estado de la Unión.
Las cámaras registraron el momento en que la mujer estira su mano para saludar al presidente de EE.UU., pero este decidió no saludarla ni determinarla.
Publicidad
Le puede interesar:
Luego Trump le entrega una carpeta, mientras ella se resigna y continúa con sus actividades.
Este martes se dio inicio al tercer discurso anual sobre el Estado de la Unión de Donald Trump, al que también fue invitado el presidente interino de Venezuela, Juan Guaidó.
As he walked to the podium for his address, President Trump did not shake Speaker Nancy Pelosi's hand, although it was unclear whether it was an intentional snub https://t.co/UOJyqNXas1 pic.twitter.com/hxW5J0LKib— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 5, 2020
Publicidad
Aquí el video donde @SpeakerPelosi se queda con la mano estirada hacia el presidente Trump. 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/RMIuELi9g9— Julio S. (@julioese) February 5, 2020
Democrats will never stop extending the hand of friendship to get the job done #ForThePeople. We will work to find common ground where we can, but will stand our ground where we cannot. #SOTU pic.twitter.com/ELJqR9q4xD— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) February 5, 2020
Publicidad