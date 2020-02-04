Publicidad

Video: Trump dejó con la mano estirada a presidenta de la Cámara de EE.UU.

El incómodo momento quedó registrado en video y fue difundido en redes sociales.

354489_BLU Radio. Donald Trump y Nancy Pelosi // Foto: AFP
BLU Radio. Donald Trump y Nancy Pelosi // Foto: AFP
Por: Redacción BLU Radio
|
Actualizado: febrero 04, 2020 11:37 PM

El presidente de EE.UU., Donald Trump, es blanco de críticas luego de dejar con la mano estirada a Nancy Pelosi, presidenta de la Cámara de Representantes de EE.UU, durante el discurso del Estado de la Unión.

Las cámaras registraron el momento en que la mujer estira su mano para saludar al presidente de EE.UU., pero este decidió no saludarla ni determinarla.

Le puede interesar: "Trump homenajea a Guaidó en EE.UU. y promete ""aplastar la tiranía"" de Maduro

Luego Trump le entrega una carpeta, mientras ella se resigna y continúa con sus actividades.

Este martes se dio inicio al tercer discurso anual sobre el Estado de la Unión de Donald Trump, al que también fue invitado el presidente interino de Venezuela, Juan Guaidó.

