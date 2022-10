Día del Trabajo en Colombia: un Primero de Mayo inusual para trabajadores

📌#MayDay2020: for the first time in 130y, workers+unions have been forced off the streets.



But we are still celebrating & making our voices heard ✊🏾✊🏽

📢One World: Jobs, Incomes, Social Protection



TODAY join us for the world’s first #VirtualMayDay 👉https://t.co/xbwqsVOMFY pic.twitter.com/o2q5gRMxvl