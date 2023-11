Estudio revela qué personas son más propensas a morir por septicemia

Do you know the signs of #sepsis?



S – Slurred speech

E – Extreme shivering/muscle pain

P – Passing no urine

S – Severe breathlessness

I – It feels like you’re going to die

S – Skin mottled/discoloured

If you suspect sepsis, please call9⃣9⃣9⃣ pic.twitter.com/6HANHAe1Ma