Deadpool, Batman V Superman y Warcraft: vea acá los nuevos promos

El 2016 es el año en el que las superproducciones se van a tomar las pantallas de cine en el mundo, debido a las esperadas secuelas y los nuevos lanzamientos. Tres de ellas son Deadpool, Batman V Superman y Warcraft, de los que recientemente se han publicado nuevos detalles.

Por: Redacción BLU Radio
Deadpool

 

Just because you're paranoid doesn't mean they're not out to get you, Wilson. #Deadpool #XFiles https://t.co/hqghruxw48

 

En el caso del sádico anti-héroe de Marvel que se estrenará este próximo 12 de enero, se han liberado dos adelantos y un afiche de la película en su cuenta oficial de Twitter.

More action than prom night, guaranteed. https://t.co/g8zbryIQIk

Batman V Superman

 

La cinta dirigida por Zach Znyder será lanzada el 25 de marzo de 2016 y promete incluir varios de los héroes más representativos del universo DC. Hace poco fue liberado un nuevo promo y se publicaron nuevas imágenes del largometraje.

 

See a #Batman - #Superman stare-down in exclusive 'Dawn of Justice' poster: https://t.co/R49FDfRpeq #WhoWillWin pic.twitter.com/0AqcXSdO6Q

Warcraft

 

La adaptación cinematográfica del aclamado videojuego verá la luz hasta junio de 2016, pero desde ya, la expectativa crece con el contenido que se va divulgando.

