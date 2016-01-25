Deadpool, Batman V Superman y Warcraft: vea acá los nuevos promos

Warcraft. Foto: captura YoTube - Legendary
Foto: Twitter @deadpoolmovie
Deadpool
Publicidad
Just because you're paranoid doesn't mean they're not out to get you, Wilson.
Just because you're paranoid doesn't mean they're not out to get you, Wilson. #Deadpool #XFileshttps://t.co/hqghruxw48— Deadpool Movie (@deadpoolmovie) January 25, 2016
En el caso del sádico anti-héroe de Marvel que se estrenará este próximo 12 de enero, se han liberado dos adelantos y un afiche de la película en su cuenta oficial de Twitter.
Publicidad
More action than prom night, guaranteed.
Publicidad
— Deadpool Movie (@deadpoolmovie) enero 24, 2016
Invest today for a brighter tomorrow. #Deadpool tickets are on sale now! https://t.co/uBUGirtH3T pic.twitter.com/pxErRoYP7I— Deadpool Movie (@deadpoolmovie) January 22, 2016
Publicidad
Batman V Superman
Publicidad
Face off. #Batman #Superman #WhoWillWinhttps://t.co/O3JlR3PtOd— Batman v Superman (@BatmanvSuperman) January 24, 2016
La cinta dirigida por Zach Znyder será lanzada el 25 de marzo de 2016 y promete incluir varios de los héroes más representativos del universo DC. Hace poco fue liberado un nuevo promo y se publicaron nuevas imágenes del largometraje.
Publicidad
See a
See a #Batman - #Superman stare-down in exclusive 'Dawn of Justice' poster: https://t.co/R49FDfRpeq #WhoWillWin pic.twitter.com/0AqcXSdO6Q— Yahoo Entertainment (@YahooEnt) January 24, 2016
Publicidad
Warcraft
La adaptación cinematográfica del aclamado videojuego verá la luz hasta junio de 2016, pero desde ya, la expectativa crece con el contenido que se va divulgando.
Publicidad
Publicidad