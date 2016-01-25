Deadpool, Batman V Superman y Warcraft: vea acá los nuevos promos

Deadpool

Just because you're paranoid doesn't mean they're not out to get you, Wilson. #Deadpool #XFiles https://t.co/hqghruxw48

En el caso del sádico anti-héroe de Marvel que se estrenará este próximo 12 de enero, se han liberado dos adelantos y un afiche de la película en su cuenta oficial de Twitter.

More action than prom night, guaranteed. https://t.co/g8zbryIQIk

— Deadpool Movie (@deadpoolmovie) enero 24, 2016

Invest today for a brighter tomorrow. #Deadpool tickets are on sale now! https://t.co/uBUGirtH3T pic.twitter.com/pxErRoYP7I — Deadpool Movie (@deadpoolmovie) January 22, 2016

Batman V Superman

La cinta dirigida por Zach Znyder será lanzada el 25 de marzo de 2016 y promete incluir varios de los héroes más representativos del universo DC. Hace poco fue liberado un nuevo promo y se publicaron nuevas imágenes del largometraje.

See a #Batman - #Superman stare-down in exclusive 'Dawn of Justice' poster: https://t.co/R49FDfRpeq #WhoWillWin pic.twitter.com/0AqcXSdO6Q

Warcraft

La adaptación cinematográfica del aclamado videojuego verá la luz hasta junio de 2016, pero desde ya, la expectativa crece con el contenido que se va divulgando.

