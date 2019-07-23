Publicidad

¡Estamos viejos! Así luce actualmente el sol de Los Teletubbies

¡Estamos viejos! Así luce actualmente el sol de Los Teletubbies

Una verdadera controversia se armó en redes luego de una imagen.

339418_BLU Radio. "Bebé sol" de Los Teletubbies // Foto: Twitter @TeletubbiesHQ
BLU Radio. "Bebé sol" de Los Teletubbies // Foto: Twitter @TeletubbiesHQ
Por: Redacción BLU Radio
|
Actualizado: julio 23, 2019 07:40 PM

Un usuario en redes compartió la imagen de Jessica Smith, la bebé que le dio vida al sol de Los Teletubbies, cargando a una niña y en la que aseguraba que era su hija.

La imagen hizo sentir a más de una persona vieja, considerando que el programa fue transmitido hace muchos años en el mundo.

“El teletubbie sol bebe tiene un bebe”, decía la publicación del usuario acompañada de las dos imágenes.

Sin embargo, fue la misma cuenta de Twitter de Los Teletubbies quien desmintió dicha versión.

“No, el bebé sol de Los Teletubbies no tuvo un bebé”, escribieron en la publicación.

Le puede interesar: ¿Los recuerda? Así luce la banda pop rock 'Kudai' en la actualidad

Asimismo, aclararon que la niña que está en la imagen con Jessica es la nueva bebé que hará parte de Los Teletubbies.

Así luce en la actualidad el sol que todos vimos en Los Teletubbies:

