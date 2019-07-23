¡Estamos viejos! Así luce actualmente el sol de Los Teletubbies

Un usuario en redes compartió la imagen de Jessica Smith, la bebé que le dio vida al sol de Los Teletubbies, cargando a una niña y en la que aseguraba que era su hija.
La imagen hizo sentir a más de una persona vieja, considerando que el programa fue transmitido hace muchos años en el mundo.
“El teletubbie sol bebe tiene un bebe”, decía la publicación del usuario acompañada de las dos imágenes.
The teletubbies sun baby has a baby. pic.twitter.com/z7P3vMKVCW— thatUnkoolKid👀 (@Lu_Lams_) July 20, 2019
Sin embargo, fue la misma cuenta de Twitter de Los Teletubbies quien desmintió dicha versión.
“No, el bebé sol de Los Teletubbies no tuvo un bebé”, escribieron en la publicación.
No, the Teletubbies sun baby didn't have a baby https://t.co/IFVPAxEZmB— Teletubbies (@TeletubbiesHQ) July 22, 2019
Asimismo, aclararon que la niña que está en la imagen con Jessica es la nueva bebé que hará parte de Los Teletubbies.
.@gregjames This is the original Sun Baby, Jess Smith, with our new Sun Baby, Berry! Seeing Jess all grown up makes us feel old too! 😲 https://t.co/zrsHzhW0YO— Teletubbies (@TeletubbiesHQ) July 22, 2019
Así luce en la actualidad el sol que todos vimos en Los Teletubbies:
Such a privilege to be part of an iconic show as The Teletubbies #Teletubbies pic.twitter.com/v3SPuHmPEO— Jessica Smith (@JessicaSmithSun) August 10, 2016
Had a lovely time at #Teletubbies20 celebration yesterday. Can't wait to see the new episodes. pic.twitter.com/su45oJrm0x— Jessica Smith (@JessicaSmithSun) February 27, 2017
