Conozca las zapatillas más caras del mundo: pueden superar los 3.400 millones de pesos

Conozca las zapatillas más caras del mundo: pueden superar los 3.400 millones de pesos

El calzado, diseñado por Adidas y el fabricante de porcelana alemán Meissen, podrían convertirse en las primeras zapatillas en superar el millón de dólares.

Zapatillas Adidas - Meissen, las más caras del mundo
Zapatillas Adidas - Meissen, las más caras del mundo
Foto: AFP
Por: AFP / 
|
6 de Diciembre, 2020

Un par de zapatillas únicas diseñadas por Adidas y el fabricante de porcelana alemán Meissen, podrían convertirse en las primeras en alcanzar el valor de un millón de dólares, según Sotheby's, que organizó la subasta en línea a partir del lunes.

En los últimos años, las casas de remates se han posicionado en el mercado de las zapatillas de colección, pero hasta ahora solo habían ofrecido ejemplares de series limitadas.

El modelo que se pondrá a la venta desde el lunes hasta el 16 de diciembre, es único y tiene un valor estimado por Sotheby's de hasta un millón de dólares.

Basado en el ZX8000, un modelo popular comercializado por Adidas, el par de cuero fue pintado por artesanos de Meissen, quienes luego colocaron elementos de porcelana, que también fueron decorados.

Conozca en detalle las costosas zapatillas:

US-ART-AUCTION-ADIDAS-MEISSE
1 of 7

An art handler from Sotheby's holds one-of-a-kind Sneaker by Adidas and Meisse named the ZX8000 Porcelain, during a preview at Sotheby's Auction House on December 04, 2020 in New York City. - The sneakers could fetch up to one million USD in auction, according to Stheby's. (Photo by Kena Betancur / AFP)

KENA BETANCUR/AFP

US-ART-AUCTION-ADIDAS-MEISSE
2 of 7

One-of-a-kind Sneakers by Adidas and Meisse named the ZX8000 Porcelain, are on display at Sotheby's during a preview at Sotheby's Auction House on December 04, 2020 in New York City. - The sneakers could fetch up to one million USD in auction, according to Stheby's. (Photo by Kena Betancur / AFP)

KENA BETANCUR/AFP

US-ART-AUCTION-ADIDAS-MEISSE
3 of 7

An art handler from Sotheby's holds one-of-a-kind Sneakers by Adidas and Meisse named the ZX8000 Porcelain, during a preview at Sotheby's Auction House on December 04, 2020 in New York City. - The sneakers could fetch up to one million USD in auction, according to Stheby's. (Photo by Kena Betancur / AFP)

KENA BETANCUR/AFP

US-ART-AUCTION-ADIDAS-MEISSE
4 of 7

An art handler from Sotheby's holds one-of-a-kind Sneakers by Adidas and Meisse named the ZX8000 Porcelain, during a preview at Sotheby's Auction House on December 04, 2020 in New York City. - The sneakers could fetch up to one million USD in auction, according to Stheby's. (Photo by Kena Betancur / AFP)

KENA BETANCUR/AFP

US-ART-AUCTION-ADIDAS-MEISSE
5 of 7

An art handler from Sotheby's holds one-of-a-kind Sneakers by Adidas and Meisse named the ZX8000 Porcelain, during a preview at Sotheby's Auction House on December 04, 2020 in New York City. - The sneakers could fetch up to one million USD in auction, according to Stheby's. (Photo by Kena Betancur / AFP)

KENA BETANCUR/AFP

US-ART-AUCTION-ADIDAS-MEISSE
6 of 7

An art handler from Sotheby's holds one-of-a-kind Sneakers by Adidas and Meisse named the ZX8000 Porcelain, during a preview at Sotheby's Auction House on December 04, 2020 in New York City. - The sneakers could fetch up to one million USD in auction, according to Stheby's. (Photo by Kena Betancur / AFP)

KENA BETANCUR/AFP

US-ART-AUCTION-ADIDAS-MEISSE
7 of 7

One-of-a-kind Sneakers by Adidas and Meisse named the ZX8000 Porcelain, are on display at Sotheby's during a preview at Sotheby's Auction House on December 04, 2020 in New York City. - The sneakers could fetch up to one million USD in auction, according to Stheby's. (Photo by Kena Betancur / AFP)

KENA BETANCUR/AFP

Convierta a Blu Radio en su fuente de noticias

