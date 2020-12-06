Conozca las zapatillas más caras del mundo: pueden superar los 3.400 millones de pesos

2 of 7

One-of-a-kind Sneakers by Adidas and Meisse named the ZX8000 Porcelain, are on display at Sotheby's during a preview at Sotheby's Auction House on December 04, 2020 in New York City. - The sneakers could fetch up to one million USD in auction, according to Stheby's. (Photo by Kena Betancur / AFP)

KENA BETANCUR/AFP