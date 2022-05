Giro de Italia: Simon Yates se impusó en la segunda etapa; Van der Poel mantiene la maglia rosa

"I have 𝓷𝓮𝓿𝓮𝓻 seen a time trial like this!"



No sooner had Tom Dumoulin turned back the clock and taken the lead, than Simon Yates 🇬🇧 passes him to set a mark of 1️⃣1️⃣.5️⃣0️⃣!#Giro | @SimonYatess | @GreenEDGEteam pic.twitter.com/8rVRBQ6uwl