Estos fueron los lugares más fotografiados en Instagram durante 2015

1 of 9
franz
2 of 9
franz
3 of 9
franz
4 of 9
franz
5 of 9
Estambul / Foto: AFP
6 of 9
franz
7 of 9
franz
8 of 9
franz
9 of 9
franz
Actualizado: junio 17, 2016 04:19 PM
Vea en esta galería los 10 lugares más fotografiados del 2015:
Publicidad
1-New York – Times Square.
2-Paris –Torre Eiffel.
Publicidad
3-London – Tower Bridge.
Publicidad
4-Moscú – Red Square.
5-Los Ángeles – Dodger Stadium.
Publicidad
6-Estambul – ?stiklal Caddesi.
Publicidad
7-Sao Pablo, Brazil – Parque Ibirapuera.
8-Amsterdam – Vondelpark.
Publicidad
9-Barcelona – Parque Güell.
Publicidad
10-San Francisco – Puente Golden Gate.