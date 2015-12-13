Publicidad

Estos fueron los lugares más fotografiados en Instagram durante 2015

Estos fueron los lugares más fotografiados en Instagram durante 2015

Antes de finalizar el año 2015 Instagram dio a conocer el ranking de los lugares que más fueron fotografiados por sus usuarios en diversas partes del mundo. El primero de la lista es Times Square en Nueva York, seguido por la torre Eiffel de París y el Puente de la torre en Londres.

Estambul / Foto: AFP

Por: Redacción BLU Radio
|
Actualizado: junio 17, 2016 04:19 PM

Vea en esta galería los 10 lugares más fotografiados del 2015:

 

1-New York – Times Square.

 

2-Paris –Torre Eiffel.

 

3-London – Tower Bridge.

 

4-Moscú – Red Square.

 

5-Los Ángeles – Dodger Stadium.

 

6-Estambul – ?stiklal Caddesi.

 

7-Sao Pablo, Brazil – Parque Ibirapuera.

 

8-Amsterdam – Vondelpark.

 

9-Barcelona – Parque Güell.

 

10-San Francisco – Puente Golden Gate.

