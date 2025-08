Heung-min Son tiene lista su llegada a nuevo equipo: jugaría con un colombiano

🚨🇺🇸 Heung-min Son to LAFC, here we go! Verbal agreement in place between all parties.



Son, ready to complete his move to MLS with Spurs due to receive fee in excess of €15m.



Son didn’t travel back to UK with Spurs squad as he’s waiting for documents to be signed with LAFC. pic.twitter.com/c69h21ruBY